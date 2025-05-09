Nigerians are drawn to content that makes them laugh, inspires their faith, keeps them informed, and celebrates their culture, and the country’s most subscribed YouTube channels prove it.

These channels are known for hilarious comedy skits, gospel music and addictive Afrobeats. Comedy remains king, with creators like MarkAngelComedy and Agbaps Shorts topping the charts thanks to their witty, relatable humour. Music stars like Rema, CKay, and Flavour leverage their global fan base and streaming power to pull massive numbers.

Meanwhile, platforms like Channels Television attract viewers interested in staying informed about national affairs. It's a mix of entertainment, music, and meaningful content. Here are the top 10 most subscribed YouTube channels in Nigeria as of May 2025:

1. MarkAngelComedy – 9.46 Million Subscribers

The content of this channel is family-friendly comedy skits. The channel was created on June 30, 2013, and Mark Angel Comedy’s success lies in its simplicity, consistency, and humour that cuts across age groups. It tells stories rooted in Nigerian daily life, though exaggerated, but always familiar.

2. Agbaps Shorts – 7.43 Million Subscribers

This channel is known for short, punchy comedy skits. It was created on July 22, 2021, and it gained popularity fast thanks to YouTube Shorts, which suit Nigeria’s fast-paced social media culture. The quick laughs and relatable themes make the channel a favourite among younger viewers.

3. Rema – 4.87 Million Subscribers

The content of this channel is music videos and live performances from Afrobeats star Rema. It was created on April 7, 2019 and with global hits like “Calm Down,” Rema’s channel serves a dual purpose, entertaining Nigerians and reaching a growing international fanbase hungry for Afrobeats.

4. CKay – 4.19 Million Subscribers

This channel has music videos, live sets, and creative visuals from Ckay, the artist. His romantic sound and viral success with “Love Nwantiti” drew global attention, and his ability to blend emotional storytelling with visual artistry keeps fans subscribed.

5. SamSpedy – 3.97 Million Subscribers

SamSpedy's comedy skits, especially the hit “African Home” series, highlight African parenting and cultural quirks in a way that both Nigerians at home and in the diaspora can relate to. The channel was created on November 28, 2012, and SamSpedy’s multi-character performances keep viewers engaged.

6. Official Flavour – 3.65 Million Subscribers

The content of this channel revolves arounds music videos, behind-the-scenes content, and traditional live shows. Flavour’s music speaks directly to Nigeria’s highlife roots and his rich blend of Igbo culture and modern sound makes him both nostalgic and current.

7. Channels Television – 3.52 Million Subscribers

As one of the most respected news outlets in Nigeria, Channels TV provides credible and timely information, essential in a politically aware society. The main content is National news, political analysis, and current affairs.

8. Kizz Daniel – 3.37 Million Subscribers

Kizz Daniel’s unique sound and consistent hit-making ability keep fans engaged. Tracks like “Buga” and “Lie” perform exceptionally well both online and offline. The content is exclusively music videos and exclusive content from the pop star.

9. Brightlight Comedy – 3.02 Million Subscribers

Like other comedy creators, Brightlight benefits from universal themes like love, mischief, parents, and survival, all with a humorous twist. His comedy skits focus on social scenarios and family drama.

10. Nathaniel Bassey Main – 2.98 Million Subscribers

The content of this channel is mostly Gospel music, worship sessions, and the popular “Hallelujah Challenge.” Nathaniel Bassey’s deep spiritual connection with his audience, especially during live worship events, has built a devoted fanbase that tunes in not just for music, but for divine encounter.