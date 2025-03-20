Which King has the most beautiful palace in Nigeria?

Azad palace - the abode of the Oyinoyi of Ebiraland stands out as the most beautiful palace in Nigeria and arguably in West Africa.

The palace which was first built in 1927 serves as the residence of the fifth Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Tijjani Ahmed Anaje who was installed in 2024. This magnificent structure stands as a symbol of the cultural heritage and royal history of the Ebira people.

The previous king of Ebira land, HRM (Dr.) Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim who is now deceased named the Azad Palace, named after his eldest deceased son. The Azad palace is the seat of power for the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland and is a true marvel of architectural beauty.

Located around the Inioziomi area of Okene in Kogi State, Nigeria, the palace is not just a royal residence but a cultural and historical powerhouse. Historically, the title of the monarch in Ebiraland was known as the "Attah of Ebiraland." However, in the 20th century, the title of "Ohinoyi" became the official designation for the ruler of the Ebira people.

The position of the Ohinoyi is elected by a group of elders and is traditionally rotated among the major clans of the Ebira, ensuring that leadership is shared across the different groups within the kingdom.

The palace's intricate design, coupled with its serene environment, has earned it the title of one of the most beautiful and interesting palaces in West Africa. Azad Palace serves as a center for traditional ceremonies, cultural celebrations, and political meetings, making it a focal point for the Ebira people and visitors alike.