6 Nigerian meats that are surprisingly high in cholesterol

If you are trying to lose weight but the scale isn’t moving, your meats could be the silent culprits sabotaging your progress.

You may be watching your portions and cutting carbs, but if your meals still feature certain meats, they will add stubborn fat to your body and increase your risk of heart-related issues. Many Nigerians love a flavour-packed plate; our soups, stews, and grills wouldn’t be the same without favourites like shaki, gizzard, and roundabout.

While some of these meats look light or lean, they're often high in cholesterol and saturated fat. Here are 6 Nigerian meats that are high in cholesterol, and what you need to know about them.

Nigerian Meats High in Cholesterol

1. Shaki (Cow Tripe)

Shaki may look light and spongy, but it’s surprisingly high in cholesterol. While it's relatively low in fat, it makes it a deceptive choice for those who think it’s a healthier alternative to red meat. Regular consumption can quietly add to your cholesterol levels even if you’re avoiding fried foods.

2. Towel (Omasum)

Towel is popular for its chewy texture and ability to soak up flavour in soups and stews. It's a beloved meat across Nigerian kitchens. However, it's cholesterol-heavy, and when eaten frequently, it can raise your bad cholesterol levels, especially when paired with oily or salty soups/stews.

3. Liver

Liver is known for being rich in iron, Vitamin A, and other essential nutrients, making it a superfood in many cultures. But it's also extremely high in cholesterol. A single serving can exceed your daily cholesterol recommendation, so moderation is key even if you're eating it for its health benefits.

4. Roundabout (Cow Intestine)

Roundabout is fatty, chewy, and incredibly satisfying. Unfortunately, it's high in both fat and cholesterol, making it a double threat for anyone watching their heart health or trying to shed weight. Its richness is often what makes it a treat, but also what makes it risky.

5. Cow Tail and Goat Intestines

Cow tail and goat intestines are fatty meats, rich in saturated fats and cholesterol. They’re often simmered into stews, absorbing even more fat from the cooking process. While delicious, they’re not weight–loss–friendly and can raise your cholesterol levels over time.

6. Fried Gizzard

Gizzard, on its own, is fairly lean compared to other organ meats. But when it's fried, as it often is in Nigerian small chops or peppered gizzard dishes, it becomes cholesterol-packed. Frying adds saturated fats that cancel out any health benefits the meat may have had when boiled or grilled.

Is Cholesterol Always Bad?

No. Your body actually needs cholesterol to build cells and produce hormones. The problem arises when LDL (low-density lipoprotein), the "bad" cholesterol, becomes too high. This can lead to a build-up of plaque in your arteries, increasing your risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health issues.

There’s also HDL (high-density lipoprotein), the "good" cholesterol, which helps remove LDL from your bloodstream. The goal isn’t to eliminate cholesterol entirely, but to maintain a healthy balance, avoid excess saturated fat, and reduce sources of high LDL cholesterol, like some of the meats listed above.

If you’re serious about your health or weight loss goals, balance is key. You don’t have to give up these meats completely, but limit their frequency, avoid deep frying, and combine them with heart-healthy choices like vegetables, fish, or lean poultry.