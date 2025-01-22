The right way to freeze and thaw meat without losing flavour

Freezing meat is a great way to make it last longer, but if done the wrong way, it can lose its flavour and texture.

If you’ve ever thawed meat only to find it dry, tough, or with a strange taste, it’s likely because the freezing or thawing process was not done correctly.

Properly freezing and thawing meat helps keep its natural juices, prevents freezer burn, and ensures it still tastes delicious when cooked. The secret lies in the way you wrap and store it, as well as how you defrost it before cooking.

How to freeze meat the right way

1. Wrap it properly

The key to keeping meat fresh in the freezer is to protect it from air. Air exposure causes freezer burn, making the meat dry and tasteless. Wrap the meat tightly in plastic wrap or aluminium foil, then place it in an airtight freezer bag or container. If you have a vacuum sealer, it’s even better because it removes all the air.

2. Label everything

Always write the date on the package before putting meat in the freezer. This helps you know how long it has been stored. Most meats stay good for about 3 to 6 months in the freezer. After that, they might still be safe to eat but won’t taste as fresh.

3. Freeze in small portions

Instead of freezing a large chunk of meat, divide it into smaller portions. This makes it easier to thaw only what you need instead of defrosting everything at once. Smaller pieces also freeze faster, which helps preserve the texture.

4. Keep the temperature consistent

Set your freezer to 0°F (-18°C) or lower. If the temperature keeps changing, ice crystals form inside the meat, ruining its texture. Avoid opening the freezer too often, as this lets in warm air.

How to thaw meat without losing flavour

1. Use the refrigerator

The safest way to thaw meat is to transfer it from the freezer to the fridge 24 hours before cooking. This allows the meat to defrost slowly, keeping its moisture and preventing bacteria growth.

2. Use cold water

If you’re short on time, place the sealed meat in a bowl of cold water. Change the water every 30 minutes until the meat is soft. Never use warm or hot water, as it can start cooking the meat unevenly.

3. Avoid room temperature thawing

Never leave meat out on the counter for hours. Bacteria grow quickly at room temperature, making the meat unsafe to eat.

Final tip

Once meat is thawed, cook it as soon as possible. Refreezing thawed meat can change its texture and flavour. If you must refreeze, cook it first before freezing again.