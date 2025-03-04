Are you eating ponmo or processed leather?

Ponmo, derived from cow skin, is a popular delicacy in Nigeria, often added to soups and stews for its unique texture and enjoyed as a peppered snack.

However, recent reports from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have revealed alarming dangers associated with its consumption.

ALSO READ: Stop eating fufu if you value your life

In 2022, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) intercepted 120 tons of unsafe animal hides in Lagos. These hides were originally meant for industrial use in leather production but were illegally imported and resold as food.

What made the ponmo dangerous? They were processed with toxic industrial chemicals that pose serious health risks.

The Roasting Method Of Ponmo

Ponmo is processed in two ways – through boiling or by roasting. White ponmo is prepared and processed by boiling the cowhide. But the roasting method often involves burning tyres, plastics, and discarded shoes to remove the hair from the hides.

Roasting cowhide with tyres and plastics to obtain brown ponmo appears easier, cheaper and faster for processors as the method wouldn’t involve scrapping off the hair because the hair burns during roasting. This releases cancer-causing chemicals into the meat, making it unsafe for consumption.

Studies have shown that ponmo roasted with these materials contains high levels of lead, zinc, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which are harmful to human health. If the roasting process of brown ponmo is fueled by charcoal obtained from firewood, it may be nontoxic and probably be fit for consumption.

Health Risks of Consuming Unsafe Ponmo

Experts warn that consuming chemically treated ponmo can lead to severe health problems, including: Liver, Kidney, and Heart Damage – Toxic chemicals used in processing these hides can poison vital organs.

Cancer Risk – Heavy metals and harmful substances in ponmo can increase the likelihood of developing cancer.

Central Nervous System Toxicity – Long-term exposure to these toxins can cause severe neurological issues.

Aplastic Anemia – A rare but life-threatening blood disorder caused by exposure to harmful substances.

Beyond the health concerns, excessive ponmo consumption also harms Nigeria’s economy. The Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST) estimates that the country loses N585 billion annually due to the importation and consumption of animal skin.

This has crippled the leather industry, leaving only 4 out of 44 tanneries still operational. Given its dangers, the Nigerian government had proposed banning ponmo to revive the leather industry and protect public health.

This faced resistance, as ponmo serves as an affordable alternative to chicken, fish, and eggs for many Nigerians. Barrister Monday Ubani, one of the lawyers who opposed the ban, stated:

Ponmo is the only cheap food remaining on the table of the common man.