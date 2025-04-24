Can eating fried fish cause heart failure? Here's what you need to know

Fish is one of the healthiest sources of animal protein. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. Fish is also known to support heart health, brain function, and even reduce the risk of stroke and depression.

Health experts recommend eating fish at least once or twice a week, however, the way you prepare your fish can either preserve its health benefits or significantly reduce them. One cooking method that often sparks debate is frying. So, is fried fish healthy?

The Research

Research by the Natural Medicine Journal highlights the potential risks associated with frequent consumption of fried foods, including fried fish. A study involving 15,362 participants found a positive association between fried food consumption and the incidence of heart failure.

Those who ate fried foods 1–3 times per week had a 24% higher risk, 4–6 times per week had a 28% higher risk, and those consuming fried foods 7 or more times per week had a 103% higher risk of heart failure.

Another study indicated that consuming fried fish more than once per week was associated with a 48% higher risk of heart failure. These findings suggest that frequent consumption of fried fish may negate the cardiovascular benefits typically associated with fish intake.

Why Fried Fish Is Less Healthy

Aside from heart failure, frying your fish, especially deep-frying, alters the nutritional profile of fish in several concerning ways:

1. Increased Fat and Calories

Frying, whether deep or pan-fried, involves cooking fish in oil at high temperatures. During the process, the fish absorbs the oil, increasing their fat and calorie content. This is especially true with deep-frying, where the fish is completely submerged in hot fat. If you're watching your weight or managing heart health, this could be a red flag.

2. Damage to Omega-3s

One of the main reasons people eat fish is for its heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Unfortunately, the high heat involved in frying can degrade these fats.

3. Unhealthy Oil Choices

Many frying oils, such as vegetable oils, are high in omega-6 fatty acids. Excessive omega-6s, especially when not balanced with omega-3s, may promote inflammation in the body. Frying in these oils further tips the balance in an unhealthy direction.

4. Breading and Batter

Fish that's battered and deep-fried not only absorbs more oil but also adds processed carbs and sodium. The extra breading increases the calorie count and may add unhealthy trans fats if hydrogenated oils are used.

5. Formation of Harmful Compounds

Frying at high temperatures can produce harmful compounds such as: HAAs (Heterocyclic Amines), PAHs (Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons), AGEs (Advanced Glycation End Products). These substances have been linked to inflammation, cellular damage, and chronic diseases, including cancer.

Healthier Ways to Cook Fish

Baking, Grilling, or Steaming : These methods preserve the nutritional integrity of fish without adding extra fat.

Use Healthy Oils : If frying is preferred, use oils with high smoke points and beneficial fatty acid profiles, such as olive oil, to reduce the formation of harmful compounds.

Consider Air Frying: Air fryers can achieve a crispy texture similar to traditional frying but use significantly less oil, resulting in lower fat content.