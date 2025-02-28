Why Nigerians eat stockfish but don’t produce it

Did you know that Nigeria started importing stockfish from Norway in the 19th century, during the transatlantic trade era?

Stockfish is a popular ingredient in Nigerian cuisine, used in various traditional dishes like Egusi soup, Ogbono soup, and Afang soup. However, despite its high demand, Nigeria does not produce stockfish locally and continues to import it, primarily from Norway.

Norwegian traders introduced stockfish to West Africa, and it quickly became a staple in Nigerian cuisine due to its long shelf life, rich protein content, and distinct taste.

The trade relationship between Nigeria and Norway strengthened over the years, and by the 20th century, stockfish had become a key import. Even after Nigeria gained independence in 1960, stockfish imports continued, and Norway remains the primary supplier to this day.

Despite Nigeria’s high consumption of stockfish, local production has never taken off due to climate constraints, lack of infrastructure, and the preference for Norwegian stockfish, which is made from cold-water fish species not found in Nigerian waters.

Why Isn’t Stockfish Produced In Nigeria?

1. Climate and Weather Conditions

The production of stockfish relies heavily on cold, dry, and open-air conditions, which are naturally available in Norway. The Arctic climate, with freezing temperatures and strong winds, allows the fish to dry gradually without rotting. Nigeria, on the other hand, has a tropical climate with high humidity and heat, making it unsuitable for the natural drying process required for stockfish production. The warm and humid environment would cause the fish to spoil before it could properly dehydrate.

2. Fish Species

Stockfish is traditionally made from cod, haddock, pollock, or saithe—species that thrive in the cold waters of the North Atlantic. These fish are not found in Nigerian waters, where species like catfish, tilapia, and croaker are more common. While these local fish can be dried using other methods (such as smoking or sun-drying), they do not produce the same texture, taste, or preservation qualities as Norwegian stockfish.

3. Preservation And Processing Challenges

Stockfish is naturally dried without the use of artificial preservatives, which helps retain its nutrients and distinct flavor. In Nigeria, fish preservation methods typically involve smoking, drying in the sun, or freezing. The country lacks the advanced processing facilities needed to replicate the stockfish drying process in a controlled environment, which would be necessary to produce stockfish locally.