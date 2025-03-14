13 hidden iPhone Notes app features you need to start using today

If you have an iPhone, chances are you're not making the most of the Notes app because 99% of users don’t realize its full potential.

Here are 15 incredible features you didn't know the Notes app on your iPhone can do:

1. Scan Documents

There is no need to download a separate scanning app, your iPhone’s Notes app has one built-in. Long-press the Notes app until the submenu appears.

Select "Scan Documents."

Capture your document, adjust the corners, and tap Save.

2. Lock Your Notes for Extra Privacy

If you want to keep personal notes secure? You can password-protect them. Open your note, tap the "..." menu, and select Lock.

Choose between Face ID, your iPhone passcode, or a custom password.

Now, your note is protected, and only you can access it.

Note: If you set a manual password and forget it, it cannot be recovered!

3. Save a Note as a PDF

You can easily turn any note into a PDF with this trick: Open the note and tap the Share icon.

Select "Collaborate", then choose "Send a Copy."

Swipe up, select "Markup" for a preview, then tap Done > Save File.

4. Turn Notes into a Shared To-Do List

Create a checklist in Notes.

Tap the Share icon and select "Collaborate."

Share the link with friends or colleagues, and everyone can check off completed tasks in real-time.

5. Organize Notes with Tags

Find notes faster by adding tags: Type #tagname anywhere in your note.

When the tag turns yellow, it’s active.

Go to Folders > Swipe down to see all tagged notes in one place.

6. Draw, Sketch, and Collaborate

Whether brainstorming ideas or adding visual notes, use the built-in sketch tool: Tap the Markup button to access pens, markers, and erasers.

Share your sketch with others for real-time collaboration.

7. Instant Sketching with Apple Pencil

If you own an iPad, just tap the screen with your Apple Pencil to instantly open a blank note and start sketching.

8. Quick Notes for Faster Access

Enable Quick Notes for instant jot-downs: Go to Settings > Control Center > Add Quick Note.

Now, swipe down from the Control Center, tap Quick Note, and start writing instantly without opening the Notes app.

9. Unlock Creativity with Handwriting

Turn Notes into a digital journal: Tap the Markup Switch, select the handwriting tool, and start writing, drawing, or sketching. Apple Pencil users will enjoy a smooth experience with this feature.

10. Link Notes Together (Hidden Shortcut)

Easily connect notes for quick navigation: Simply type >> in a note, and it will suggest linking to another note.

11. Pin Important Notes

Keep your most-used notes at the top: Swipe right on a note and tap the Pin icon.

To unpin, swipe right again.

12. Calligraphy & Watercolor Pens

Take your sketches to the next level with the built-in calligraphy and watercolour tools in Markup. It's perfect for artists.

13. Handwriting Tool in Notes

Turn your iPhone into a digital notebook: Open Notes and tap the Markup Switch button.

Select the Handwriting tool (left of the pen icon).

Start writing naturally with an Apple Pencil or your finger.