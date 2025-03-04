How to make your slow phone faster without spending money

Your phone used to be fast, smooth, and reliable, but now it lags, freezes, and takes forever to open apps. You tap on something, and it feels like an eternity before your phone responds. Frustrating, right? You might think the only solution is to buy a new phone, but hold on. You don’t need to spend money to fix this problem.

Your phone is like a closet. Over time, you throw in clothes, shoes, and random things you don’t need, making it messy and hard to find anything. The same thing happens to your phone when you fill it up with unnecessary apps, files, and background processes. But this can be fixed, and we’ll show you how.

1. Restart your phone

I know, I know. This sounds too simple, but trust me, restarting your phone works wonders. When your phone runs for days without turning off, background apps and processes keep piling up, slowing things down. A simple restart clears temporary files, stops background processes, and refreshes your system. 2. Free up storage space A cluttered phone is a slow phone. If your storage is almost full, your phone struggles to run smoothly. What to do: Delete unused apps – If you haven’t used an app in months, it’s time to let it go.

Clear junk files – Go to your phone’s storage settings and clean out cached data.

Move photos & videos – Use Google Photos, iCloud, or an external drive to store media.

Empty the Downloads folder – You’ll be shocked at how many unnecessary files are hiding there. Bonus tip: Keep at least 20% of your storage free for your phone to function optimally.

3. Reduce background apps & auto-running processes Many apps run in the background, using up memory and slowing down your phone. Some apps even start running on their own when you turn on your phone. Go to Settings and disable auto-starting apps (look for "Auto-Start" or "Background Apps" settings). 4. Clear cache for faster performance

Your phone stores temporary files (cache) to speed up app loading, but over time, this cache builds up and slows things down instead of helping. How to clear cache: For Android: Go to Settings > Storage > Cached Data and clear it.

For iPhone: Offload unused apps by going to Settings > General > iPhone Storage. Clearing cache won’t delete important files, but it will free up space and boost performance. 5. Keep your software updated If your phone is running on an old system, it’s like trying to run a modern app on an outdated computer, it won’t work well. Updates fix bugs, improve speed, and optimise performance. Go to Settings and check for Software Updates. Always keep your apps updated too as old versions can slow down your phone.

6. Reset your phone (last resort option)

If nothing works, you might need a fresh start. A factory reset removes all unnecessary files, viruses, and junk that could be slowing your phone down. Before resetting: Backup your important files.

Go to Settings > System > Reset > Factory Reset. This should only be done if your phone is still slow after trying everything else.