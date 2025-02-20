I don't believe in women changing surnames after marriage - Emir Sanusi's daughter-in-law

The daughter-in-law of Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, Sultana Nazif, has said that she doesn’t believe in women changing their maiden names after marriage.

The lifestyle content creator revealed this while answering a question a follower asked her during a series of question-and-answer session on her Instagram story.

The follower asked if she had changed her last name from Nazif to Sanusi after marrying Ashraf Adam, the son of Sanusi.

“Have you changed your name to Sultana Sanusi?” the fan started the exchange. Sultana replied, “No, I don’t believe in replacing your father’s name after marriage”.

In August 2024, Sultana and Ashraf tied the knot in Abuja.

The 24-year-old is the daughter of Suleiman Mohammed Nazif, a politician from Bauchi state.

Ashraf, on the other hand, is one of the sons of Muhammad Lamido Sanusi II.

Sultana's viewpoint appear similar to that of her father-in-law.

Recall that Emir Sanusi declared that he always tells his daughters when they are getting married that if their husbands slap them, he expects them to return the slap.

This was in December 2024.

He stated this at the National Dialogue Conference on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) prevention from an Islamic perspective themed: ‘Islamic teachings and community collaboration for ending Gender-Based Violence’ organised by the Centre for Islamic Civilisation and Interfaith Dialogue (CICID), Bayero University Kano (BUK) in collaboration with the Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) with support from Ford Foundation.