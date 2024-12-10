I tell my daughters to slap their husbands back if they slap them - Emir Sanusi

The 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, says he always tells his daughters when they are getting married that if their husbands slap them, he expects them to return the slap.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria made this known at the National Dialogue Conference on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) prevention from an Islamic perspective themed: ‘Islamic teachings and community collaboration for ending Gender-Based Violence’ organised by the Centre for Islamic Civilisation and Interfaith Dialogue (CICID), Bayero University Kano (BUK) in collaboration with the Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) with support from Ford Foundation.

Speaking at the conference, the monarch said, "You can take that verse and say that as a husband, I've been given this permission to beat my wife light. And nobody will deny that, nobody will say it is haram if you comply with all the rules. But if you live in a society in which those rules are never applied, nobody who is angry remembers to look for a chewing stick or a handkerchief."

"They just slap these women and punch them and kick them and beat them. I just wrote a doctorate thesis on family law, and I did research on nine courts, nine Shari'a courts in Kano. 41% of cases over a five-year period had to do with maintenance. 26 per cent had to do with harm. And out of those, 45 per cent were cases of wife beating, domestic violence. And when we go to the content analysis, not one case of wife beating was light beating."

He continued, "Beating your wife or beating your daughter or beating a woman is prohibited. It is a crime. Let’s not even talk about handkerchief or chewing stick. It is just haram. It is prohibited. Allah says, All harm must be removed. And beating, gender-based violence is harm. And it must be removed."

"It just does not make sense. Now I said it before, and I know I’ve been attacked for it, and I’ll continue saying it. When my daughters are getting married, I say to them, if your husband slaps you, and you come home and tell me my husband slapped me, without slapping him back first, I will slap you myself because I did not send my daughter to marry somebody so he can slap her. If you do not like her, send her back to me. But don’t beat her."