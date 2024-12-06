Pandemonium in Kano as Police, SSS seal Emir Sanusi's palace

Tension gripped Kano State on Friday morning, December 6, as armed police officers sealed the palace of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

The operation, which began as early as 6 a.m., saw the palace heavily surrounded by security personnel equipped with advanced gear.

While the exact reason for the move remains unclear, sources within the palace hinted at two potential triggers.

One source suggested that the sealing could be linked to Emir Sanusi’s plan to address an economic summit involving key stakeholders.

Another insider pointed to his intention to appoint a district head for Bichi town, a decision reportedly opposed by the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The situation escalated when the Emir made an appearance, marked by traditional gunshots fired into the air.

However, the police responded by firing tear gas to disperse the crowd that had gathered at the palace.

Similarly, the Bichi Palace was also cordoned off by armed policemen, adding to the tension.

Shehu Sani reacts

Reacting to the development, former senator Shehu Sani weighed in, urging caution.

In a statement posted on X, he said, “In the interest of peace, there should be serious restraint in the application of force, might, and power over the Kano emirship tussle.”

This is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding the Kano emirship.

In May, Governor Yusuf dethroned former Emir Aminu Ado Bayero and reinstated Muhammad Sanusi II as the 16th Emir.

Sanusi was subsequently moved to the Kofar Kudu palace, while Bayero returned to the state and settled at the Nassarawa mini palace.