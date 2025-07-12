Lagos is such a crazy place - in a good way. And that's why we complain about endless hustle, traffic, and how expensive things are - yet, we can't leave because Lagos gives more than it takes.

But between all the hustle and bustle that comes with living in Lagos comes one important question: how can you remain spiritually grounded?

The truth is that the state is set up in a way that makes it almost impossible to find time to focus on your spiritual life. But your spiritual life is just as important as your hustle.

In fact, it helps you stay sane in the madness called Lagos. So, how do you stay spiritually grounded while chasing the Lagos hustle? Let’s break it down.

Start Your Day with God - Before the World Grabs You

How to stay spiritually grounded while hustling in Lagos

Before you jump into that 5 am rush hour routine, take a few minutes to connect with God. It doesn’t have to be a 3-hour prayer session that ends with you speaking Yoruba tongues. Even 10 - 15 minutes of prayer, study, or listening to worship music can set the tone for your day.

Trust me, a day that starts with "Thank you, Lord" often feels different from one that begins with "Ah! I don late!”

Use Your Commute as Worship Time

If you spend two hours in traffic every day (which is practically the Lagos starter pack), why not turn that danfo or BRT ride into your moving sanctuary?

Download sermons, Christian podcasts, or gospel playlists. Instead of complaining about the molue conductor’s voice, feed your spirit. Imagine arriving at work spiritually charged instead of drained from shouting at fellow drivers or passengers.

Find a Church Family You Connect With

It’s one thing to attend church because your mother said so; it’s another to be part of a community that nourishes you. Join a church where you feel seen, heard, and encouraged. Attend midweek services, small groups, or prayer meetings when you can. The right community keeps you accountable and reminds you that you're not fighting Lagos battles alone.

Surround Yourself with Spiritually Minded Friends

How to stay spiritually grounded while hustling in Lagos

If your entire circle is only about “outside, vibes, and cruise,” you might need to rethink.

Have at least a few friends who can randomly call you and say “Let’s pray” or “Have you read today’s devotional?” - the same way they remind you of Friday turn-up. Iron sharpens iron, and sometimes that iron also reminds you to log off Instagram and read your Bible.

Don’t Wait for Sunday to Connect with God

Many of us treat Sunday service like a quick spiritual recharge before heading back into the hustle. But spirituality is a daily journey. Read scriptures during lunch breaks, pray quietly before a big meeting, or meditate on a verse before bed.

Even the tiniest moments count - and they help you carry God with you through the week, not just on Sundays.

Conclusion