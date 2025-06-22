Commuting in Lagos: Productivity tips for a 3-hour bus ride

Let's face it - commuting in Lagos can be one of the most exhausting experiences anybody will have.

Between the endless traffic, sardine-packed buses, and the occasional “O, wa!” from agitated passengers, spending 2 to 3 hours on the road daily often feels like wasting valuable time.

But that shouldn't be the case, not when you can still be productive through these trips and conditions.

Instead of scrolling endlessly or silently stewing in frustration, here’s how to turn your daily commute into a productivity powerhouse - even from the back seat of a danfo.

Turn your bus ride into a mobile classroom

With technology bringing everything to our fingertips, there's so much you can do with your mobile phone from anywhere. Now's the perfect opportunity if you've always dreamed of creating time to take online courses.

Platforms like Udemy, Coursera, and Telegram classes offer you the opportunity to learn anything on the go. You can leverage premium YouTube, Spotify, and Audiomack apps to listen to your favourite podcasts. Just plug in your headphones, scroll to your favourite platform and enjoy the convenience of learning online.

Plan your day

You're already stuck in traffic, and you can do nothing about it. Now’s the time to relax and try to make the moment count. One way to make the moment count is to plan your say through it. It's the perfect time to:

Write a to-do list

Reflect on your goals

Update your budget.

Even if you're not with a physical notepad, you can always use note-taking apps on your mobile device.

Work on your side hustle

Yes, you heard that right - now’s a perfect time to work on your side hustle. Do you run a blog? Update it. Are you a social media influencer? It's a good time to create and schedule posts you'll upload later. The key is to prepare offline tasks the night before so you can chip away at your hustle during that bus ride.

Connect - not just scroll

We live in a fast-paced world where we often get too caught up with many things that we forget the one thing that matters - real connection. Stuck in traffic? Well, that's the time to reply to all those unanswered texts from friends and relatives. Instead of just scrolling away all the time - use the moment as an opportunity to build real connection.

Conclusion

Lagos traffic may not disappear tomorrow, but how you commute can make a significant difference in your day and your future. Three hours a day = 15 hours a week = over 700 hours a year.

So why not make those hours count?