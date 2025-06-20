This is how to manifest the dream life you want — according to experts

Everyone has an idea of what their dream life looks like. It could be a thriving business with a steady income, getting married to a longtime crush, a 9-5 that is easy and super rewarding financially, or a body with perfect health and no uncomfortable symptoms.

These goals in paper appear farfetched, so you spend your time daydreaming about them instead because you believe they cannot happen in reality.

But what if you could actually manifest them, one by one — as crazy as it sounds — what if you had access to a hack that works wonders?

It all starts with you.

"Manifestation works on the fundamental principle that Reality is a reflection of our inner world," says Leanne Rose, Somatic Pyschotherapist and Divine Trans-Channel at Leanne Rose Ltd. "If we want to transform our reality, we must transform our inner realm."

How to manifest anything you want

How to manifest the life you want. [Freepik]

It's not difficult to manifest what you want, but you need to first understand how it works. Let's explore a proven technique to use.

Change how you think and see yourself

This follows the law of vibration. "In order to 'manifest' anything, we must first become a vibrational match to it," Leanne explains.

What this essentially means is that you cannot manifest a reality you don't believe you can attract. Better put, it's unlikely to manifest a reality you don't believe that you deserve.

"Many Manifestation teachings only operate at the superficial level, teaching about how to direct thoughts or emotions. But thoughts and emotions are actually the product and the outcome of our perceived Identity (our self concept) and if we are wanting to create any meaningful change through Manifestation, this is the core aspects we must focus on," Leanne highlights.

You are worthy of what you desire. [Freepik]

Therefore, start by thinking of yourself as worthy of all the positive things you desire in your new reality.

Leanne clarifies, "When we transform our self concept, our thoughts and emotions will naturally shift to reflect this. And because our external world is a reflection of our outer world, it must then also shift to meet us in the new vibration."

The way it works is simple and Leanne puts it better:

"Think of it in a very scientific and clinical sense. When you change the way you see yourself, you will approach people differently and people will respond to you differently. Your brain will also be more attuned to look for opportunities and positive experiences vs only looking out for threats and negative issues."

There's another angle to it. "From a metaphysical perspective, use the theory of Oneness (everything is intricately interconnected)" Leanne breaks it down. "And so when you shift your energy, this ripples out into the cosmos — your energy is acting as a beacon. When you shift into the frequency of lack, you attract lack. But when you shift into the frequency of abundance and opportunity, you attract this instead."

Take the necessary steps

Take the necessary steps. [Freepik]

To actually manifest your desire, you have to take calculated action. "For example, if you want a new job, start tuning up your resume. If you want to start a business, look at where you can make time in your schedule for a side-hustle and then get the education you need to get one going. If you want a new partner, it's time to break up with the old one," says Kelle Sparta, Transformational Shaman, Spiritual Business Strategist, and Renowned Podcaster at Kelle Sparta Enterprises LLC.

Expect it to arrive

Believe it is coming, just like you would for an order placed on a grocery or food delivery app. You don't hope it comes; you are sure it will come.

"Don't hope or dream it will arrive," Kelle says. "Hopes and dreams carry the energy of "it might not happen". Instead, expect the Universe to send you signs and signals and to open the way to that which you desire. Be on the lookout for these and say yes to them when they arrive."

Remember to receive

Look out for what comes your way afterwards and be intentional about acknowledging it. "When something comes your way," Kelle points out, "say "yes" to it."

"If you are manifesting more money and you find a cash note on the street, pick it up and be grateful for the additional cash and say "more please!"

Kelle adds, "If someone offers to pay for your lunch, say "thank you!" and feel the gratitude for having someone bless you with abundance. (FTR, money you don't have to pay for lunch IS more money in your pocket.) If someone offers to go out of their way to help you, SAY YES! Don't say "oh, you don't have to do that!" That is saying no to the Universe."

What to avoid when manifesting

Avoid these pitfalls to increase your chances of manifesting quickly. [Freepik]

There are some pitfalls to steer clear of, to increase your chances of manifesting more quickly and accurately.

Pitfall 1 - Focusing on the "how" instead of the outcome

Don't spend time focusing on how you plan to get there. Instead, direct your energy to the final outcome of the reality you desire.

"When visualizing, focus on the outcome, not the how you plan to get there (unless you really want it to happen that way)," Kelle recommends. "The Universe is far more resourceful than you and when you attach to a "how", it will slow down the process."

Pitfall 2 - Choosing to resist it

Don't resist receiving what you asked for because you don't believe you deserve it. "I often see people completely denying the manifestation they received because they don't feel worthy of it," Kelle shares. "It's important to do your inner work to avoid this self-sabotage."

Pitfall 3 - Sabotaging after receiving

This is another important pitfall to avoid to make manifestation easy.

"For some people, they can't conceive of having what they are asking for. So even if they manage to manifest it, they will go about destroying it in short order," Kelle explains. "This most often happens when the thing they are manifesting requires an identity shift on their part and they don't manage to make the shift. So, their impostor syndrome kicks in and they sabotage the new state so they can reconcile their inner self with their outer reality."

Bonus tip - Keep manifesting

Once you've successfully manifested one thing, don't stop there. Keep going at it.

"Once you've manifested your first item/experience, many people will stop manifesting at all. It's as though they got freaked out by their own power to create and then just shut it down. Don't be one of those people," Kelle advises. "Manifest something else!"