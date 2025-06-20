Real Stories: I joined Yahoo-Yahoo after my babe called me ‘broke’

I wasn’t always like this.

I used to believe in hard work. I used to believe that if I kept my head down, did the right thing, and followed the rules, life would eventually smile at me. But Nigeria has a way of punishing your good intentions and making foolishness look like wisdom.

I had just finished NYSC when it started. No job, no connection, nothing to fall back on. I was hustling, selling men’s clothes online and working as a delivery rider part-time. My girl at the time said she understood. That she was patient. That things would get better.

Until one day, she sent me a voice note that changed my life.

"You dey try, but this your hustle no dey hustle. You no even get ordinary car. Even Tobi wey no finish school don carry me go Landmark last weekend. Abeg, I no fit suffer with person wey no get vision."