ChatGPT has quickly become a powerhouse for productivity, creativity, and profit.

In 2025, people are no longer asking if AI can help them make money, but how much they can make from it. This is the era where a simple prompt isn’t just text, it’s a trigger for building businesses, automating side hustles, and creating passive income streams that keep earning while you sleep.

No matter your occupation, one well-crafted ChatGPT prompt could be the seed that grows into your next digital empire.

The Prompt That Sparked a Six-Figure Business

Here’s a simple prompt that has already helped users generate significant passive income:

“Act like a niche expert in [your topic]. Create a 30-day content calendar with engaging post ideas, hooks, and CTAs for an audience interested in [audience type]. Each post should solve a problem, build trust, and guide the reader toward a goal.”

This one prompt alone can become: A digital Content calendar PDF

A template pack for social media

A monthly membership for content creators

A coaching upsell product

What You Can Do With It

Sell Digital Products: Use ChatGPT to create eBooks, templates, or planners. Design them in Canva and sell them on marketplaces like Etsy, Gumroad, Payhip, or Ko-fi. Build a Course: Turn the generated content into lessons or video scripts for an online course hosted on platforms like Teachable or Udemy. Affiliate Marketing: Add affiliate links inside your content or planner to generate income every time someone makes a purchase. Grow a Newsletter: Use the content as lead magnets to attract subscribers, then monetise the newsletter with ads, partnerships, or premium versions. Create a Subscription: Offer a monthly productivity kit or content bundle generated via ChatGPT for a recurring revenue stream.

Now, imagine multiplying this by other niches. That’s how six figures happen.

More Prompt Ideas by Niche

For Teachers/Educators

Prompt: “Create a 4-week homeschool curriculum for 3rd-grade math with daily lesson plans, worksheets, and quiz questions.”

Income Ideas: Sell the curriculum as a digital bundle.

Start a subscription-based platform for monthly lesson plans.

Use it as content for a YouTube explainer series with AdSense revenue.

For Writers

Prompt: “Generate a list of 20 short romance story plots, each with a unique setting and conflict.”

Income Ideas: Turn each idea into a Kindle eBook or short story series.

Use it to ghostwrite or freelance for fiction anthologies.

Create a Patreon where fans subscribe for weekly story drops.

For Designers

Prompt: “List 50 digital product ideas for a minimalist design aesthetic, including mockup suggestions.”

Income Ideas: Create and sell template packs on Creative Market or Etsy.

Bundle mockups and license them to other creators.

Offer a monthly membership for exclusive digital design drops.

For Marketers

Prompt: “Write a 30-day social media content calendar for a wellness brand, including captions, CTAs, and hashtag strategies.”

Income Ideas: Sell the calendar as a plug-and-play product to small businesses.

Use it to offer done-for-you services at scale.

Create a recurring monthly content plan subscription.

ALSO READ: Most profitable skills to learn to earn six figures in 2025

For Coaches & Experts

Prompt: “Create a 5-day email challenge to help beginners build confidence in public speaking.”

Income Ideas: Use it to grow your email list and upsell coaching packages.

Bundle multiple challenges into a self-paced course.

License the challenge to other coaches or creators.

For Content Creators

Prompt: “Generate 20 viral YouTube video ideas for a lifestyle vlogger, including title hooks, thumbnail text, and scripts.”

Income Ideas: Create a content calendar template and sell it to new creators on Etsy

Offer a “viral idea kit” with title formulas and script starters

Build a paid community or newsletter that delivers fresh prompts weekly

Launch a digital product store for creators: hooks, reels templates, and monetisation guides

Repurpose into a Notion dashboard or Canva content board and offer it as a one-time purchase or a monthly subscription