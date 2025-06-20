We know sleep is important. You've heard it a million times: get 7 to 9 hours, go to bed early, avoid screens before sleep. But what if how you sleep is just as important as how long you sleep? Studies suggest that your sleep position could actually impact your brain health, heart function, and even life expectancy. In fact, some researchers believe that one particular sleeping posture could help your body function better long-term, and may even be linked to living well into your 90s. Sounds unbelievable? Stay with me.

The side-sleeping secret: Why left or right matters

Sleeping has been linked to better health

Here’s the big reveal: side sleeping, especially on your left side, has been linked to better health outcomes than sleeping on your back or stomach. Why? Because when you sleep on your side: Your brain clears out waste more effectively:

According to a scientific study , side-sleepers might have an advantage when it comes to clearing out brain waste that can lead to diseases like Alzheimer's.

Your digestion improves:

Sleeping on your left side helps gravity support the digestive process and your stomach and intestines are better positioned to move food and waste smoothly.

You reduce snoring and sleep apnea symptoms:

Back sleeping can block your airways and worsen breathing issues at night. Side sleeping keeps your throat open and makes breathing easier, especially for older adults.

It supports heart function:

Lying on the left side relieves pressure on the heart, which may benefit people with heart conditions. It’s not just hearsay. These are science-backed benefits, and they add up over time.

So, can side-sleeping really help you live longer?

No. Sleeping on your side alone won’t magically guarantee you’ll live to 90. But it supports overall health, which is a major piece of the longevity puzzle. Let’s break it down: You sleep for one-third of your life.

The quality and posture of that sleep affects how well your organs function.

Healthier sleep supports better immunity, better metabolism, and better mood, and that reduces your risk of chronic diseases. So yeah, if you’re consistent with side-sleeping and you’re doing other life-boosting things, like staying active, eating well, and avoiding stress, you’re stacking the odds in your favour.

What if you can’t control how you sleep?

