How to keep your kids engaged this holiday season

Hey, it's the Easter holiday again—a magical time for families to reconnect and create memories that will last a lifetime. It's a moment of twinkling lights, cozy traditions, and a welcome break from the usual routine.

But with that break often comes a challenge: how do you keep your kids happily engaged (and avoid them getting into trouble) during those long days at home?

Well, it's doable, and that's why we are writing this article.

This guide is packed with creative ideas and practical tips to keep your little ones entertained, learning, and connected this holiday season. Let's get right into it.

Create a Holiday Routine

Let's start from where you should start - creating a holiday routine. A structured routine has many benefits, but the most important one is helping your child stay focused. Allocate specific times for study, play, and relaxation.

For instance, mornings can be reserved for chores and academic activities, while afternoons are for hobbies or creative play. A predictable schedule keeps your child disciplined while offering plenty of downtime to recharge.

Holiday-Themed Learning

Sneak in a bit of learning by tying educational activities to the holiday theme. Read Easter-related books to them and have them identify lessons. Try simple science experiments that they can learn from.

You can also create time to learn about holiday traditions from different cultures. Sites like Pinterest are goldmines for finding useful materials for teaching your kids. Don't shy away from creatively inserting science lessons into their usual religious study books.

Try Outdoor Adventures

If weather permits, bundle up and embrace the outdoors! Sledding, building sand houses, or even a family picnic can burn energy and lift moods. If you live in a warmer climate, a nature walk or backyard camping can be just as exciting.

In addition to keeping kids engaged, this can be a beautiful way to teach them to be aware of the environment. Just don't forget to throw in useful lessons now and then.

Create a Holiday Journal

Encouraging kids to document their holiday through drawings, writings, or photos can be a wonderful way to keep them engaged while learning about the season. You can customize their journal however you want. Just make sure there is a section for:

What they did each day

New things they learned

Favourite Bible verses or Easter quotes

This quiet activity helps with creativity and literacy.

Easter Talent Show or Bible Quiz