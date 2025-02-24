Best times for annual leave as a 9-5 worker in Nigeria

Taking your annual leave at the right time can make a big difference in how much rest and relaxation you get.

As a 9-5 worker in Nigeria, strategically planning your leave around public holidays can maximize your time off without using too many leave days. We have outlined the best periods to take your annual leave for longer breaks, and how you can make the most of your time off.

What Is Annual Leave?

Annual leave is the number of paid days off that employees are entitled to each year. In Nigeria, most companies offer a minimum of two weeks (10 working days) of paid leave, though some companies provide longer periods depending on the employment contract.

The purpose of annual leave is to allow employees to rest, recharge, and spend time with their families or pursue personal interests. However, the key to getting the most out of your leave is knowing when to take it.

Best Time To Take Your Annual Leave In Nigeria

By planning your leave around public holidays and weekends, you can extend your break while using fewer leave days. Here are the best times to schedule your leave in Nigeria:

1. March 28th – April 7th

Public holidays included: Good Friday (March 29th), Easter Monday (April 1st)

Leave days used: 5

Total days off: 11

By taking leave from March 28th to April 7th, you get an 11-day break while using only 5 leave days. This period aligns with Easter celebrations, making it a great time to travel, visit family, or simply rest.

2. April 18th – April 28th

Public holidays included: Eid al-Fitr (April 20th & 21st) (dates may vary based on moon sighting)

Leave days used: 5

Total days off: 11

With the Eid holiday falling within this period, you’ll enjoy 11 days off while using just 5 leave days. It’s a perfect time for relaxation or a short getaway.

3. June 6th – June 17th

Public holidays included: Democracy Day (June 12th), Eid al-Adha (June 16th & 17th) (tentative dates based on moon sighting)

Leave days used: 5

Total days off: 12

June is another ideal time to take leave, as you get 12 days off while using just 5 leave days. With multiple public holidays within this period, it's a great opportunity to take an extended break without affecting your annual leave balance too much.

4. September 4th – September 14th

Public holidays included: No major holidays, but strategically planned around weekends

Leave days used: 5

Total days off: 11

For a mid-year recharge, the September 4th – September 14th window is a solid option. Even though there are no public holidays within this period, the way the weekends fall allows you to get 11 days off for just 5 leave days.

What to Do With Your Annual Leave?

Travel and Explore - Take a trip within Nigeria or internationally. Travel can be a great way to refresh your mind. Spend Quality Time with Family and Friends - Use your leave to reconnect with loved ones. Plan outings, visit relatives, or simply enjoy time at home with family. Invest in Personal Development - Enroll in a short course, learn a new skill, or work on a personal project. This could be a great time to focus on self-improvement. Rest and Recharge - Sometimes, the best way to use your leave is to simply rest. Sleep more, reduce stress, and take care of your mental and physical health. Start a Side Hustle or Business - If you’ve been thinking of starting a business or side hustle, your annual leave is a good time to research, plan, and take action.