Now that Valentine's Day is over, what's next for your relationship?

I'm not a holiday person, so I often don't get the fuss around Christmas holidays, New Year's Eve, and Salah celebrations. These days, people are even advocating for a Valentine's Day break.

Now, before you start thinking I'm against celebrating your significant other, you need to know that I'm a real romantic at heart. I don't think anyone needs a special day as an excuse to woo their partner.

To me, romancing your partner only on Valentine's Day should be like remembering money only when you need to spend. There's more to romance than February 14th and we should learn to show our partners everyday that we love and cherish them.

Actually, you may have even noticed that your partner would rather be romanced everyday with little things that remind them you're thinking about them, love them, and are willing to pursue them.

You may hold a different opinion from me concerning Valentine's Day, but you honestly can't deny that the little things you do after Valentine's Day - the other 365 days of the calendar - are what define your relationship and keep it going.

That said, here are 10 romantic ideas you can constantly use to keep the spark between you and your partner for the remaining days of the year. And it doesn't matter what you did or didn't do on February 14th, use these tips to show your partner you constantly love them.

Look into their eyes and just listen to them. Use temporary markers to leave them a romantic note in the bathroom mirror and other parts of the house. Compliment them in front of others - especially your friends and siblings. Plan occasional dates. Be creative with your ideas to show them how thoughtful of them you are. Find a book your partner is reading and leave them a romantic message every 20 pages or so. Make a stop on your way home from work and pick up that special treat your partner just loves. Make foreplay an important part of your relationship. Snuggle. Just snuggle in bed and tell them all the things you admire about them. Prioritize quality time with your partner. Don't let the pressure fade.