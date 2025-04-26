How to haggle in a Nigerian market like a pro

Going to a Nigerian market is an experience of its own, because how do you describe the sights, smells, and, most importantly, the need to haggle almost every price?

Trust us, you can't survive a Nigerian market without some bargaining skills. Whether it's the trader calling you “my customer,” or the hawker calling you “yellow pawpaw,” almost everyone's out to make a little more profit on their wares. In response, buyers must learn and master the art of bargaining.

If you don't know how to bargain in a typical Nigerian way yet, follow these tips to get the best possible price for anything you buy.

Never trust the first price a seller gives you

There's an unwritten law that forbids buyers from believing the first price any seller tells them. Whether it's an expensive luxury item or a cheap everyday utility item, you can always get the price down by a few bucks. So come prepared and never believe what the seller tells you, even if they swear by the grave of their grandfather. Be as polite as you can, but negotiate every price until you reach the best possible deal.

Come prepared

Nigerian traders are skilled salespersons and negotiators. So, before you step into the market, have a clear idea of what you've come to buy. You'll meet an endless array of goods in the market. Some of these goods can be distracting and lead you to pay for things you don't want. So my friend, make a list of what you want to buy and the amount you can pay for each. Stick to your list and budget when negotiation starts.

Start with a smile

Nigeria is a country that values respect and politeness. The little politeness you offer can go a long way in deciding how a seller treats you. So wear a smile and be as polite as possible to get a good deal. Start every interaction with a greeting. These little gestures help create a rapport between you and the seller, which can potentially lead to better deals.

Know When to Walk Away (And Mean It)

Walking away is one of the most powerful tools in your haggling arsenal. If the price isn’t coming down, thank them politely and stroll off.

Nine times out of ten, you’ll hear:

"Customer, come na, how much you go pay?"

Don’t look desperate when you walk away. Walk slowly, but confidently, like you have ten other traders offering you the same thing.

Know When to Stop – Don’t Overdo It

While haggling is expected, there’s a limit. If the seller has dropped the price significantly, and you’re getting a good deal, don’t push your luck. Accept the offer with a smile and seal the deal. After all, everyone’s got to make a living.