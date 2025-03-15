Job Hunting 101 - How to set yourself apart in Nigerian employment market

Okay, here's the truth - the Nigerian job market is currently overpopulated, with many qualified graduates jostling to fill the little available employment opportunities.

Of course, only a tiny percentage of job seekers eventually land their dream jobs every year. But you could be among this tiny percentage.

All you need to do is to make yourself indispensable to employers. Don't worry, I've worked in the human resource sector for so long that I now understand the Nigerian employment market.

With my experience, I can teach you how to set yourself apart in the employment market, so employers will have no other option than to employ you. Let's just dive straight into useful tips that work all the time.

Be an expert in your chosen field

You probably already know by now that the Nigerian labour market is so competitive. This means hundreds of qualified people could apply for the same role you're applying to.

To make it worse, some are even ready to work for less pay, making them cheap labour for the company. But here's the solution - you have to make yourself an indispensable asset.

There's no better way to do this than upgrading yourself. The more you set yourself aside in skills and experience, the more companies won't want to let you go.

Being good is not enough to get you noticed these days, you must be excellent. Trust me, employers know what you bring to the table and if you bring enough, they'll surely hire you.

Acquire real-world experience

We know, telling you to acquire real world experience is telling you to look for the already scarce jobs. But there are ways to go about this.

There are many volunteer and intern opportunities in small firms and NGOs. And since these roles do not attract adequate compensation, people shy away from them, making it easy to land them.

You can always leverage such opportunities to build your professional experience. Intern for one or two years before applying to your dream job. You'd be surprised by how far this small experience will go in opening doors for you.

Polish your professional presentation: craft an outstanding resume/LinkedIn profile

Most times, your résumé and LinkedIn profile serves as your first impression. And since you don't want your employer having a wrong impression about you, you must tailor your résumé to fit the job you're applying for.

Emphasise your relevant skills and accomplishments so the employer can see what you're bringing to the organisation. Don't shy off from showing off your professional journey.

Most organisations will prioritize employing people who don't need serious onboarding, so they'll check your journey so far.

Develop your negotiating skills

Here's one point that people don't talk about enough. Remember, products must be advertised, marketed before they get sold out. Well, consider your skill as the product in this case. You must sell your skill and need some negotiation ability to do it properly.

You should be able to negotiate your wages, because all the points above already make you a priceless asset. No employer would offer you a favourable wage unless you ask for it.

So if you're sure you've made yourself indispensable, demand a wage that's commensurate with what you bring to the company. Trust me, they'll pay.