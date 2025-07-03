Flies might seem like harmless household pests, but these tiny invaders are more dangerous than they appear.

Houseflies, fruit flies , and drain flies are notorious for spreading bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, and typhoid. They can lay hundreds of eggs in just days, so if left unchecked, your house can quickly become infested with flies.

Flies are drawn to warmth, moisture, and decay. Inside your home, they’ll head straight for garbage bins, pet waste, dirty drains, and leftover food. Outside, they breed in rotting organic matter like compost, manure, and animal faeces.

Aside from being irritating, flies are known disease carriers. They land on faeces, decaying food, and trash, then walk right over your kitchen surfaces. In doing so, they can transmit harmful bacteria that cause food poisoning, diarrhoea, and more serious infections.

If you want a fast, natural solution, you’re not alone. There’s a simple homemade remedy that not only repels flies but can kill them.

The Simple Remedy

For this remedy, you need apple cider vinegar, dish soap and sugar. This easy mixture is one of the most effective natural fly traps you can make at home.

How to make it: Mix equal parts apple cider vinegar and dish soap in a small bowl.

Add a pinch of sugar to sweeten the bait.

Set the bowl in areas where flies are most active.

This remedy works because the fermented scent of apple cider vinegar attracts the flies, while the fruity-smelling dish soap cuts the surface tension, causing flies to sink and drown instead of landing safely. The added sugar boosts the bait, especially for fruit flies.

Other Natural Remedies That Keep Flies Away

Herbs and flowers: Plant or place fresh basil, lavender, marigold, or parsley around the home.

Venus flytraps: These insect-eating plants love a fly snack and are great natural deterrents indoors or out.

Natural baits: Use ripe fruit, molasses, wine, or beer in traps to attract and catch flies.

Essential oils: Diffuse or spray eucalyptus, peppermint, catnip, rosemary, or lemongrass to make your home smell pleasant to you, but unbearable for flies.

What Attracts Flies?

Understanding what lures flies into your space is the first step in keeping them out. Flies have a strong sense of smell and are particularly drawn to:

Rotting food and garbage

Sugary drinks and overripe fruits

Fermented liquids like beer, wine, and vinegar

Pet waste in your house or litter box

Dirty drains and compost bins

Even if they breed outside, flies can easily slip indoors through open doors, damaged window screens, or cracks in walls, much like how cockroaches get into your home as well.

What Smells Do Flies Hate?

If you want to take a proactive approach, surround your home with scents that flies detest. Here are the most effective fly-repelling smells:

Lavender - This also repels bedbugs

Eucalyptus

Peppermint

Cinnamon

Basil

Catnip (contains a compound called nepetalactone that flies avoid)

Rosemary, lemongrass, cloves, and citronella

Use these scents in candles, oil diffusers, sprays, or potted plants near entry points.

How to Prevent Flies from Invading Your Home

In addition to using natural repellents, prevention is key to a fly-free home. Here are smart, simple steps to keep them out:

Seal garbage cans tightly

Clean up food scraps and spills immediately

Pick up pet waste promptly, indoors and outdoors

Repair damaged window screens and seal cracks

Cover food and store leftovers properly

Clean drains regularly with vinegar or baking soda

Turn off outdoor lights at night to avoid attracting them