It’s one thing to see a cockroach crawling across your kitchen floor. But when it shows up in your bedroom? That’s another level of disrespect. Roaches are creepy, quick, and carry germs . Nobody wants them around, yet, many of us unknowingly turn our own rooms into a roach magnet. And no, it’s not just about being “dirty.” Sometimes, it’s small habits or hidden spots that invite them in and make them stay. Here are five common things in your room that might be secretly attracting cockroaches:

1. Crumbs and food wrappers

Cockroaches are attracted to crumbs and food wrappers

Even a tiny snack from last night can become a roach feast. Leftover biscuit crumbs, chin-chin particles, and suya spice scattered on your bedsheet all act like a food signal. And if you’ve got biscuit wrappers, drink cans, or half-eaten snacks sitting around? That’s a buffet for them. Roaches have an insane sense of smell. Just a hint of food is enough to draw them in. Don’t eat in your bedroom. If you must, clean up immediately. Take wrappers and cups out right after use.

READ MORE: 10 ways to prevent cockroaches from your home

2. Stacks of unused papers, nylon bags or cardboard boxes Roaches love clutter. Especially the kind that’s dark, warm, and undisturbed. That pile of old newspapers in the corner? The shoeboxes under your bed? Even those nylon bags you’re “saving for later”? All perfect hiding and breeding spots for cockroaches. These materials trap moisture and give roaches a cosy home where they can hide during the day and roam at night. Declutter. Toss what you’re not using and keep your storage off the floor. Store things in plastic bins with lids instead of open cartons or bags. 3. Standing water or dampness Roaches don’t just need food, they need water too. Leaky ACs, damp floors, or even wet bathroom mats near your room can attract them. If you live in a self-contained space, even water droplets on your sink or shower floor can do the trick. Dry up wet spots. Fix leaks quickly. If your room tends to get humid, crack the window open occasionally or use a fan to reduce moisture.

4. Uncovered trash bins

Uncovered trash bins attract cockroaches [Walmart]

Trash bins in your room? Fair enough. But uncovered trash bins? That’s an open invitation. Rotting fruit peels, old tissue paper, and leftover snacks are all cockroach heaven. Even if you don’t notice a smell, roaches will. Their antennae are super sensitive to organic scents. Get a bin with a lid. Better yet, empty your trash daily, especially if there’s food waste inside. 5. Cracks and holes in the wall or floor Roaches don’t need a big doorway. They squeeze through the tiniest cracks. That small hole near your socket, the cracked wall under your bed, or even the space under your door can become an entry point. Once they get in, they can live and breed inside the walls or behind furniture. Use sealants or fillers to close cracks and block their entry.

EXPLORE MORE: Cockroaches and 7 other weird foods from around the world

Roaches don’t just happen

Cockroaches