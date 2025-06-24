Bed bugs are tiny, reddish-brown, wingless insects that feed exclusively on blood, preferably human blood.

Despite their size, these pests are notorious for the havoc they cause in homes and hotels . Bed bugs are nocturnal; they come out mostly at night to feed on unsuspecting sleeping humans, then retreat into cracks, seams, and hidden corners before dawn.

While they aren’t known to spread disease, bed bug bites can cause itchy welts, allergic reactions, and, for many, emotional distress due to disrupted sleep and anxiety. An infestation can be stubborn, and its resilience makes it difficult to eliminate without thorough effort.

How Do Bed Bugs Operate?

Bed bugs operate by sensing body heat, carbon dioxide, and human skin odours. Once they detect these signals, they crawl out from their hiding places, usually within 5 to 20 feet of a sleeping host, and feed for about 5 to 10 minutes. After feeding, they return to their hiding spots to digest and lie low until their next meal.

They don’t fly or jump, but they move quickly over floors, walls, and ceilings. These pests are experts at hiding and can easily stow away in luggage, clothing, used furniture, and even electrical outlets.

What Attracts Bed Bugs to You?

Food crumbs, dirt, or filth do not attract bed bugs. Instead, what draws them to humans includes:

Body heat : Humans produce warmth, especially when sleeping. Bed bugs are highly sensitive to this and can detect it from several feet away.

Carbon dioxide (CO₂) : When we breathe, we release carbon dioxide, a key trigger for bed bugs to begin their search for a meal.

Natural body odour : The scent of human skin, sweat, and breath also lures them.

Stillness: Bed bugs prefer feeding on people who are inactive for long periods, such as while sleeping.

Contrary to myths, bed bugs aren’t picky; they’ll infest even the cleanest homes if they find their way in.

Where Can Bed Bugs Be Found?

Because they thrive near their food source (humans), bed bugs typically hide in and around sleeping areas, such as:

Mattresses and box springs

Bed frames and headboards

Bedding and pillows

Clothing and luggage

Inside furniture seams and upholstery

Cracks in walls, ceiling-wall junctions, and baseboards

Behind wallpaper, wall hangings, and electrical outlets

Curtain rods and pleated curtains

Inside personal belongings like books, photo frames, toys

Signs of an Infestation

The first noticeable clue is usually itchy bites, especially on areas exposed during sleep. But not everyone reacts the same way, some people don’t react at all. Other signs to look out for include :

Faecal spots : Small dark stains on sheets or walls

Moulted skins : Light brown, shell-like casings

Blood stains on bedding

Musty odour: A sweet, unpleasant smell in severe infestations

Can You Kill Bed Bugs Naturally?

Yes, but it takes effort and consistency. Here are effective options:

1. Heat

Heat is one of the most effective ways to kill bed bugs at all life stages. 113°F (45°C) for 90 minutes kills adult bugs.

118°F (48°C) for 90 minutes ensures that even the eggs die.

Tools for heat treatment include steam cleaners for mattresses, carpets, and upholstery, hot dryers for infested clothes and professional heat chambers for furniture or entire rooms. Note: While effective, heat treatments don’t offer residual protection, meaning re-infestation can occur if not monitored.

2. Essential Oils

While not as powerful as chemical treatments, certain essential oils repel bed bugs: Lemongrass oil : The citrus scent disrupts their sensory receptors.

Cedarwood oil : Affects bed bugs’ pheromones and repels them.

Lavender and tea tree oil: Sometimes used as contact sprays.

Always dilute essential oils before applying and focus on seams, cracks, and corners.

Smells Bed Bugs Hate

Although not drawn to specific fragrances, some smells may help repel them:

Lemongrass

Cedarwood

Lavender

Peppermint

Clove

These smells won’t kill bed bugs, but may discourage them from lingering in treated areas.

How Do Bed Bugs Spread?

Bed bugs are world-class hitchhikers. They can move from place to place by clinging to:

Luggage

Secondhand furniture

Clothing

Cardboard boxes

Shared laundry machines

They can also move between apartments, hotel rooms, and houses through wall crevices, pipes, and shared ventilation systems.

Bed bugs don’t care if your home is spotless or cluttered. However, clutter does give them more places to hide, making treatment more difficult. Clean homes are not immune; even luxury hotels have had bed bug issues.

Tips to Prevent and Manage Bed Bugs

Inspect secondhand furniture and luggage before bringing them home.

Use protective mattress encasements.

Reduce clutter to limit hiding spots.

Vacuum frequently, especially around the bed and headboards.

Seal cracks and crevices in walls and floors.

Be cautious when travelling, inspect hotel rooms and keep luggage on the floor, not on the bed.