5 Ways to prevent wall geckos from your home

Try natural repellents Wall geckos hate the smell of things like garlic, onion and even egg shells. You can keep these near entry points in your home. Another natural repellent for wall geckos is pepper spray. Mix water with black or cayenne pepper and spray around windows and doors to keep wall geckos away.

Keep your home well-lit Geckos prefer dark, cool areas. Keeping lights on in storage rooms, attics, and other hidden spaces can make them less appealing for geckos. However, outdoor lights can attract insects, which in turn attract geckos, so consider using yellow or LED lights that are less attractive to insects.

Get a cat If you hate wall geckos so much and would not mind having a cat then you should get one. Cats are natural hunters and can help keep geckos away. If you have a pet cat, you may notice fewer geckos in your home.