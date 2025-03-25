5 Ways to prevent wall geckos from your home

Wall geckos are harmless creatures and it is said that they help control insects. But if you are like me who hates seeing them around the house, then here are some simple ways to prevent wall geckos.
Seal all entry points
Because of their size, wall geckos can squeeze through small gaps in doors, windows, and walls. So, if you want to prevent them from getting into your home, try as much as possible to check for cracks or holes in your home and seal them.
Try natural repellents
Wall geckos hate the smell of things like garlic, onion and even egg shells. You can keep these near entry points in your home. Another natural repellent for wall geckos is pepper spray. Mix water with black or cayenne pepper and spray around windows and doors to keep wall geckos away.
Keep your home well-lit
Geckos prefer dark, cool areas. Keeping lights on in storage rooms, attics, and other hidden spaces can make them less appealing for geckos. However, outdoor lights can attract insects, which in turn attract geckos, so consider using yellow or LED lights that are less attractive to insects.
Get a cat
If you hate wall geckos so much and would not mind having a cat then you should get one. Cats are natural hunters and can help keep geckos away. If you have a pet cat, you may notice fewer geckos in your home.
Use a homemade repellent spray
You can also make a simple gecko repellent spray using ingredients like water, lemon juice or vinegar and a few drops of essential oils like peppermint or eucalyptus. Spray this mixture around entry points and corners of your home.
Which of these methods are you trying out?
