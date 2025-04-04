How rats can treat your infertility and protect you spiritually

Traditional medicine has been an integral part of African societies for centuries, relying heavily on plants, minerals, and animals for healing purposes.

A survey conducted between 1995 and 1998 identified rats as having medicinal and spiritual properties, making them essential in treating ailments, enhancing fertility, and offering protection against supernatural forces.

I.A. Ayodele and J.O. Fayenuwo conducted extensive research on the "utilization of rodents in traditional medicine in South-Western Nigeria", evaluating data from Osun State.

The objective of the survey was to comprehensively document the uses (Ethnozoogical values) of rodents in traditional medicine, and therefore the extent of rodent involvement in medicinal purposes, in order to develop management strategies for rodent conservation. 29 out of 34 rodent species were used for this experiment.

The uses (Ethonozoological values) of rodents in traditional medicine were documented through enquiries information collected from 429 farmers, hunters and traditional medicine practitioners on structured questionnaires.

Data collected include the type of rodent species used, the part(s) extracted, other ingredients, retrieval techniques and method (mode) of preparation, application and purposes of usage. Appointments were booked with the leaders of village traditional medicine practitioners (including native doctors, Alabiye-native midwives, and witch doctors) and other members including users for input into the study.

Survey Results

Some of the key rodent species commonly used for traditional medicine include: Arvicanthis niloticus (Nile harsh-furred rat) – 17.0%

Cricetomys gambianus emini (Gambian giant rat) – 14.9%

Mus musculus (House mouse) – 7.9%

Leminiscomys striatus (Spotted grass mouse) – 7.9%

Hybomys trivirgatus (Three-striped mouse) – 7.9%

Hystrix cristata (Crested porcupine) – 5.1%

Each species is associated with different medicinal or spiritual functions based on local beliefs and traditional knowledge.

How Useful Are Rats In Traditional Medicine?

Rats are used in various ways, from treating physical ailments to addressing supernatural concerns. Some common uses include: Treatment of Infertility : Certain rats are believed to help women conceive or prevent miscarriages.

Healing Ailments : Traditional practitioners use them for treating gonorrhoea, pneumonia, rheumatism, liver problems, and stomach disorders.

Spiritual Protection : Rats are used for protection against witchcraft, curses, and evil spirits.

Enhancing Success: Some are believed to prevent failure, improve business sales, and even influence court cases.

Love and Attraction: Rat-based potions are reportedly used to seduce or attract a desired partner.

Methods of Preparation and Application

Traditional medicine practitioners prepare rat-based remedies using various techniques, including: Grinding and pounding the dried body parts into powder

Soaking and burning certain parts for medicinal or spiritual use

Mixing with food or drink for ingestion

Applying through incisions, licking, or rubbing on the body

Rodent parts used in preparation include the head, intestines, tail, hair, legs, heart, tongue, blood, stomach, and skin. These are often combined with other animal parts, herbs, minerals, or symbolic objects.

Concerns

A major concern is the need for scientific research to verify the medicinal properties of these rats and also a standardised processing and regulation of traditional medicine to improve safety and efficacy. A secondary concern is wildlife conservation due to the increasing reliance on rats for traditional medicine.

Many rat species are facing habitat loss and indiscriminate hunting, leading to a decline in their population. There needs to be conservation strategies to ensure the sustainable use of these species.

This is important because traditional medicine remains essential in the present day, serving as a vital healthcare option for millions worldwide. It is deeply rooted in cultural heritage and continues to provide affordable and accessible treatment, especially in regions with limited access to modern healthcare.