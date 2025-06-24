When buying a new iPhone, whether directly from a retailer, secondhand, or through an online seller, it's smart to double-check its authenticity and condition.

Not all iPhones labelled new are actually brand new. Some might be refurbished, replaced, or even customised. Luckily, Apple has made it easy for users to find out where their iPhone was made and whether it's new, refurbished, or otherwise.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help you confirm whether your iPhone is truly new, refurbished, replaced, or customised, all by using just your iPhone settings.

How to Check If Your iPhone Is New or Refurbished

Step 1: Go to Settings to Find Your iPhone’s Model Number

Unlock your iPhone and open the Settings app.

Scroll down and tap General .

Tap About .

Look for the Model Number.

You'll see something like MXYZ3HN/A. This combination of letters and numbers holds the information you need.

Step 2: Decode the First Letter of the Model Number

The very first letter in your iPhone’s model number reveals its condition status, whether it’s brand new, refurbished, replaced by Apple, or custom-built.

Here’s what each letter means: M – A brand new iPhone , purchased directly from Apple or an authorised retailer.

F – A refurbished iPhone , which means it was previously owned, returned to Apple or a third-party seller, cleaned, tested, and resold.

N – A replacement device , typically given when your original iPhone was faulty and replaced under warranty.

P – A personalised/custom iPhone, often engraved or configured with unique specs at purchase.

If the first letter is F or N, your iPhone is not new in the traditional sense, even if it looks new on the outside.

Step 3: Check Where Your iPhone Was Manufactured

Next, look at the last two letters after the slash ( / ) in the model number. These tell you the country where the iPhone was originally meant to be sold or assembled.

Here’s a quick guide: CH – China

LL – United States

HN – India

For example: MXYZ3LL/A : A brand new iPhone for the U.S. market.

FABC2HN/A: A refurbished iPhone assembled for the Indian market.

This is especially helpful if you're in one country and receive a device meant for another region. It can affect warranty and compatibility with network carriers.

Knowing your iPhone’s origin and condition is important for several reasons:

Price : Refurbished or replacement iPhones are often cheaper than brand-new ones. If you're paying full price, you should know exactly what you’re getting.

Warranty : A brand new iPhone typically comes with a full warranty, while refurbished or replaced devices might have different terms.

Performance: While Apple-certified refurbished iPhones go through quality checks, third-party refurbished phones might not. It’s better to verify.

Pro Tip: Other Things to Check

Battery Health : Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging to check how well your iPhone holds power. A refurbished phone may have a used or replaced battery.

Apple Support Coverage: Visit checkcoverage.apple.com and enter your iPhone’s serial number to verify warranty status and support eligibility.