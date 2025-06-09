Ojude Oba Festival 2025: Top 10 looks we can’t stop talking about

If there’s one thing the Yoruba people will do, it’s slay with intention. And nowhere is that energy more pronounced than at the Ojude Oba Festival. This year’s edition? 2025? Absolute cinema. If you didn’t know better, you’d think it was the Met Gala held in Ijebu-Ode. We’re not even joking. We’ve pulled together 10 outfits from this year’s festival that truly left us gasping. But first, a little cultural context.

What is the Ojude Oba Festival?

The Ojude Oba Festival is a time-honoured cultural event celebrated annually by the Ijebu people of Ogun State, Nigeria. Translating to “the king’s forecourt,” Ojude Oba is essentially a grand homage by the various Ijebu age grades called regberegbe, to the Awujale, the traditional ruler of Ijebuland. This isn’t just a show-and-go. The roots of Ojude Oba date back over 100 years, originally started by the early Muslim converts in Ijebuland as a way to pay respect to their king and reaffirm communal unity. Since then, it has evolved into a full-blown carnival of pageantry, horse-riding, fashion, and the display of prestige from different families and social groups. Over the past few years, Ojude Oba has transcended regional relevance to become a national spectacle. Thanks to social media, the festival now draws eyes from across the globe. And with this visibility has come pressure. The good kind. The fashion bar keeps getting higher, and in 2025? It practically touched the heavens. Let’s get into the lewks.

1. Tayo Odueke (Sindodo)

The actress came ready to shutdown. Clad in a heavily agbada ensemble, Tayo Odueke served rich aunty energy and gave us all something to aspire to. Regal, radiant, and unapologetically extra. W’re obsessed.

2. Akin Faminu

Fashion doctor Akin Faminu doesn’t miss, and this year was no exception. His take on traditional male Yoruba attire was bold, detailed, and oh-so-sophisticated. The embroidery? High fashiom. The colour coordination? Elite. The aura? Unbothered royalty.

3. Mr Farooq – The undisputed steeze king

If Ojude Oba had a best dressed award, Mr Farooq would be the reigning champ , again. Every year, he delivers, and this year’s outfit was pure fashion theatre. From the way he carried himself, to the precision of the fit, this man is the moment.

4. Niyi Fagbemi

Niyi gave us a lesson in classy execution. His outfit was magnificent! It’s giving quiet wealth, cultured edge, and yoruba royalty.

5. Governor Dapo Abiodun (Eleyi of Ogun State)

The governor didn’t just show up, he arrived. Dapo Abiodun’s attire was befitting of his status, with layers of rich fabric and a cap to match. His presence brought that old-school kabiyesi energy to the festival, reminding us that this is, after all, a celebration of kingship.

6. Yetunde Oduwole

Yetunde brought high drama and effortless class. Her outfit was a glorious explosion of colours that just compliments. She looked like walking royalty, and the posture? Perfection.

7. Ebunoluwa Dosumu

The men came to slay, but the women weren’t playing either! Ebunoluwa’s outfit oozed elegance and grace. She’s the real Yoruba queen and she knows it. And the gele twist? How can we forget the gele that practically defied gravity? Truly Iconic.

8. Princess Adeshile

Princess Adeshile gave us an Owambe fairy tale. Her outfit screamed “I came to dazzle” with layered fabrics and luxurious shine. It was a statement!

9. Adedimeji Lateef & 10. Femi Branch

This dynamic duo gave us double the drip. Together? Pure Yoruba excellence.

