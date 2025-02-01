Yabatech lecturer emotional as students shower him with gifts on his birthday

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) students in Lagos came together to give their lecturer, Olufosoye Michael, a heartfelt surprise on his birthday.



In a now-viral video shared by TikTok user #yinks_artistry, the students interrupted their lecture to present him with gifts—carefully chosen items, including food provisions, meant to show their appreciation.

Overcome with emotion, Michael fought back tears, visibly moved by their kindness. In that moment, the usual formality of the classroom dissolved into something deeply personal—a shared bond of respect and gratitude between a teacher and his students.

The students cheered him on, their joy filling the room as they turned a simple birthday into a memory he would never forget.

As the video continues to spread online, many have praised the students for their generosity and the genuine connection they share with their lecturer—a reminder of the impact a teacher can have beyond the walls of a classroom.