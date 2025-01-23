Can you survive on ₦50,000 a month?

₦50,000 is less than the minimum wage, yet many people survive on this amount—your housekeeper, driver, cleaner, caregivers, and even some private school teachers.

But how do they manage it? Some of these individuals have families—two kids, give or take—and still pay rent, school fees, and other expenses with this meager salary.

If you ask me whether it’s possible to survive on ₦50,000 a month, my immediate answer would be a firm “No.” But I recognize my perspective is influenced by my own privilege. So, let’s step out of this bubble and think about it realistically.

For a single person living with family, earning ₦50,000 could work, especially if they’re only contributing to food costs. But for a family of four? They would have to rely on loans or constant borrowing just to make it through each month.

Prioritizing expenses is key

Food comes first.

This means stocking up on rice, garri, and making a large batch of stew with shawa fish or panla —eggs are out of the question as they’re a 'luxury' considering the budget.

Considering the limited finances, pure water becomes unaffordable too at ₦400/₦500 per bag, leaving tap water as the only option. And this is assuming they live on the mainland in Lagos because surviving on ₦50,000 on the island is next to impossible.

Forget about a balanced diet—milk, fruits, and chicken will be rare indulgences.

What about transportation costs?

If work is not nearby, long distance treks may unfortunately be the norm.

And dating?

It’s tricky. A woman earning ₦50,000 might have a financially supportive partner, which explains why some men claim women have it easier.

Fashion choices...

As for clothes, expect frequent visits to the tailor for endless patching and to the shoemaker for repairs on that favourite pair of shoes worn down by constant trekking. It’s a hard life, but it’s the reality for many Nigerians.