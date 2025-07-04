House hunting in Lagos is not for the weak. If you’ve never done it before, you might think it’s as simple as scrolling through listings and finding the perfect spot. But the streets will humble you. If you’re a student trying to find your first off-campus place, a young professional relocating for work, or you’re just tired of your current space and looking for better, here are 7 things you should never do when looking for an apartment in Lagos.

1. Don’t just rely on pictures or video tours

Some agents will show you a freshly painted, clean, spacious apartment in pictures, only for you to get there and meet leaking roofs, funny smells, and windowless bathrooms. Moral of the story? Go there and see with your own eyes. Or send someone you trust. Lagos landlords are not always what they post online. 2. Don’t let an agent rush you into paying "Another person is coming to pay this evening o!" is the anthem of many Lagos agents. But nine times out of ten, they’re lying. The goal is to pressure you into paying without thinking too much or checking the house well. Don’t let anyone rush you. If an agent is getting too pushy, ask yourself why. Your money, your rules.

3. Don’t ignore the environment You might find a beautiful apartment, but if the compound smells funny, the neighbours are too loud, or the drainage system is already overflowing, that’s your sign to flee. Don’t get so carried away by the inside of the house that you ignore the outside. Lagos is wild enough. You don’t want to come home and be fighting your area people, too. 4. Don’t skip asking about power and water

Inspect the house thoroughly

They might show you that there's light during your inspection, but ask them, “How many hours of power supply do you get in a day?” and “Is there a borehole or just a tank?” Some houses look great, but don’t have stable light or reliable water. You don’t want to move in and start budgeting for fuel and other basic necessities, just to survive. 5. Never go house hunting without a budget This one is a trap many people fall into. You think you’re looking for a ₦600k apartment, next thing you know, you’re inspecting places for ₦1 million, just because “it’s fine.” Set your budget and stick to it. Also, plan for agency, legal, and caution fees; they usually take up 20–30% of your rent. Lagos house hunting will tempt you. Be strong.

6. Don’t work with just any agent

In Lagos, you have to be careful who you trust. Ask for referrals. Look for people with a known reputation. And never pay full rent through an agent, especially if you’ve never seen or spoken to the landlord. If they’re constantly avoiding questions or changing stories, run. It’s giving “419.” 7. Don’t pay without a signed agreement Verbal agreements won’t save you when landlord wahala starts. Make sure there’s a proper tenancy agreement that states your rights, duration, and terms.

Lagos will try you, but you can outsmart it