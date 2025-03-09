Avoiding greedy agents - How to find affordable houses in Lagos

Rental costs are soaring high in Nigeria, and this is not just due to inflation. Landlords and house agents are becoming more greedy, and since Lagos is the country's commercial hub, Lagosians are feeling the heat of this greed.

House agents do not care whether you're struggling or not; they just influence landlords to raise rents beyond the house's real value. Add that to the agency fee and other fees you'll be required to pay, and you'll be surprised by how quickly costs will go up.

We understand if you want to cut off greedy agents and just search for property listings yourself. Guess what - we're here to help you. Here are the top strategies for finding cheap houses for rent in Lagos, Nigeria.

Leverage online platforms

We're in 2025, and almost all sectors are going digital, including real estate. Several websites cater to property seekers in Nigeria.

You just need to find as many legitimate online platforms as possible and register with them. These platforms typically display ads based on your preferences, so you can make your choice and pay a legitimate landlord representative.

Some examples of such platforms are Jiji.ng and Naijaproperty.com.

Utilise social media groups and pages

These days, there are many Facebook pages and groups dedicated to helping people find good, affordable rental properties. Most of these platforms offer direct contact with property owners, eliminating the need for agents.

Fine Lagos-specific groups and follow their updates until you find a house that meets your specifications. Remember to verify people and accounts before paying to anybody from these platforms.

Network locally

We may have made great strides with digital advancements, but the old-fashioned method of word-of-mouth advertisements still works wonders. Locals know the community's nooks and crannies, so they're in the best position to point you to a vacant house.

Engage with your friends, colleagues, and even shopkeepers. Tell them the kind of house you want, and they'll point you to where you can get it.

ALSO READ: How to know if a house agent in Lagos is trying to scam you

Consider shared accommodations

There's a new trend of sharing accommodations in Lagos. The idea is to rent a flat with one or two other people so that you can pool funds together.

If privacy is not a big deal for you, this option can help you significantly bring down your rent. There are even websites dedicated to finding flatmates.