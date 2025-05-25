Adulting 101: Mastering the Naija apartment hunting

The real estate industry is booming in Nigeria. Whether you're buying a house or simply renting a property, you'll find something suitable for your taste.

However, it takes skill, resilience, and a knowledge of the right people to navigate the muddy waters of house hunting in Nigeria.

If you've been in Nigeria (especially Lagos) long enough, you'd know the popular slang 'shine your eyes,' which means 'stay vigilant.'

This is especially true in house-hunting because, regardless of how desperate you are, you still need vigilance and patience to land the best deal.

Rushing into any decision may end in tears. However, the right guidance can help you scale the hurdles of house hunting in Nigeria.

Here, we've handpicked some of the best tips to help you succeed in your search. Take a look at them.

1. Set Your Budget (Then Lower Your Expectations)

You might dream of a Lekki Phase 1 mini flat with high ceilings and a waterfront view, but your budget says Mushin. Nigeria’s real estate market, especially in urban areas, can humble even the most optimistic.

Decide how much you can afford, and remember to factor in agency fees (usually 10%), legal fees (another 10%), caution fees, and possibly "omo-onile" fees if you're dealing with land.

2. Define Your Non-Negotiables

Do you need 24/7 light or just regular NEPA + generator? Is proximity to work essential, or can you brave Lagos traffic? What about water supply, security, or parking? Create a list of must-haves and be ready to compromise on the "nice-to-haves" like fancy wardrobes or rooftop lounges.

3. Choose Your Location Wisely

If you’re in Lagos, the Island vs Mainland debate is real. Island gives vibes, Mainland gives value. In Abuja, places like Wuse, Gwarimpa, and Lugbe vary widely in price and lifestyle. Each area comes with its own flavour. Some serve peace and quiet, others serve noise and water scarcity.

Do your research before you leap. Ask people living in those areas for first-hand information about what to expect from such neighbourhoods.

4. The Agent Chronicles

Agents are a necessary evil. Some are lifesavers, others are professional time-wasters. They’ll show you houses that have nothing to do with your brief and still expect “inspection money.”

Be firm, be clear, and never go alone, especially if you’re meeting them for the first time. Scammers can pretend to be agents to steal from you. So look for signs. Any agent who is too eager or asking for money upfront (aside from inspection fees) is probably not legit.

5. Inspect Thoroughly

When you finally find a place that looks good, inspect EVERYTHING. Flush the toilet, test the taps, check the walls for dampness, ensure the sockets work, and ask about the light and water supply. Don’t be shy—your future comfort depends on it.

6. Paperwork & Payments

Once you say yes to the apartment, it’s time to face the paperwork. Always ask to see the tenancy agreement. Read it thoroughly. Note terms around repairs, increment clauses, and notice periods. If possible, get a lawyer to look through it.