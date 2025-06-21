Suppose you’ve searched for an apartment in Lagos, Abuja, or Nigeria. In that case, you already know the pain: house agents who promise you heaven, only to deliver a flooded bathroom in hell.

This can be very frustrating, especially if you're a newbie in the househunting game. But there's a way to go through it unscathed, and it begins with knowing how to spot a fake house agent who will waste your time.

Today, let's dive right into visible red flags to look out for in a house agent when finding the perfect person to find you a house. Let's go!

The inspection fee mongers

House Hunting Hacks: How to catch a lying agent

These ones do not care about anything else apart from the inspection fee. They don't want to disclose any details about the house until they've gotten a token from you. Well, that's a red flag because trustworthy agents will provide all the information you need about the house (location, price, and description) before asking you to pay. We're not saying you shouldn't pay the required inspection fee. Just ensure they're legit and ready to work for it before sending.

The very eager ones

Hold on, if an agent is rushing you to pay as soon as possible. Especially if they threaten you'll lose the house if you don't pay. Firstly, that's a lie. If the house was that much of a hot cake, they'd have rented it out before you arrived.

So don't let them rush you. Take your time to inspect the house properly. Ask questions where possible, and only make payment when you're satisfied with the look and description of the house.

Fake pictures

How to know if a house agent in Lagos is trying to scam you [MetaAI]

It's not strange to see beautiful pictures of an available property online, only to arrive and see an entirely different thing. Agents do this all the time, and it's a scam. If photos don’t match reality, the agent’s probably lying… or using pictures from another listing. Don't let them coerce you into taking the house like that. Stand your ground and demand to see a better home, or you back off.

Too many sweet words

Agents are businessmen, and trying to convince potential clients is part of their duty. However, watch out for when they begin to overdo it. If it’s “constant light, sweet water, serene environment, very secure, and just two minutes from the express” - but they can’t show you the prepaid meter, borehole, or even the gate - it’s likely a scam package wrapped in fancy grammar.

They refuse you access to the landlord

Some shady agents block communication between you and the actual property owner. Why? Because they’re adding hidden charges or don’t even have the right to rent out the property in the first place. Always ask to speak to or meet the landlord before making full payment. This way, you can eliminate the possibility of “middleman magic.”