How to know if a house agent in Lagos is trying to scam you

Finding an affordable, decent apartment in a good location is tough, but dealing with these house agents? That’s a different kind of stress. Lagos is filled to the brim with fraudsters who will waste your time, drain your money, and leave you stranded. Let's not even get started on the exorbitant fees they collect for just pointing you to a house!

And if you’re not careful, you could end up falling for scams that leave you broke and without an apartment. So, how do you protect yourself? Here are the clear signs that an agent is trying to scam you, and what you should do to avoid getting played.

1. They ask for an inspection fee before showing you any house One of the most common tricks in Lagos is the inspection fee scam. Some agents will demand money just to show you a house, even if they have no real property to rent. You’ll pay the fee, they’ll take you around, and at the end of the day, they’ll tell you, “The house is no longer available.” If an agent asks for an inspection fee upfront, be cautious, genuine agents usually take their commission after a successful rent agreement. Insist on seeing the house before making any payment. If they refuse, walk away. 2. They keep telling you, “the house is gone” after every viewing

Have you ever noticed how Lagos agents always seem to say, “Ah, you just missed it. Someone just paid for it” after every house viewing? This is a tactic designed to pressure you into quickly paying for another place without thinking it through. It’s either the house was never really available, or they are trying to rush you into paying without checking properly. Never rush into payments because of pressure. If a house is available, a good agent should be able to give you reasonable time to inspect and make a decision. 3. They show you a fake or 'too good to be true' house If a Lagos house agent sends you pictures of a house that looks like a dream home, be very sceptical. Scammers often use fake or old pictures from other properties to lure you in. When you arrive, you might find a completely different house, or worse, no house at all! Do a Google reverse image search of any house pictures they send you. Also, always visit the property in person before making any financial commitment.

4. They claim the landlord is 'not around' and you must pay immediately A popular scam is when the agent tells you, “The landlord is not around, but just pay and I’ll sort it out.” In many cases, the landlord doesn’t even know the agent exists, and once you pay, the agent disappears. Always insist on meeting the landlord or at least confirming their details. If the agent refuses, that’s a red flag. 5. They offer a suspiciously cheap rent price

If an apartment in a prime Lagos location is going for an unbelievably low price, ask yourself why. Scammers know people love cheap deals, so they advertise ridiculously low rents to attract desperate house hunters. After paying, you’ll either never hear from them again, or you’ll discover hidden charges they didn’t tell you about. Always research the market price for the area you’re looking at. If the rent is too cheap compared to similar houses, something is probably wrong. 6. They keep avoiding straight answers about the house If an agent keeps dodging basic questions like: Who owns the house?

Do you have the landlord’s number?

What is the total cost, including agency and agreement fees?

Can I see proof that the house is available for rent? Then they are probably hiding something. A genuine agent should be able to answer all your questions clearly. If an agent is acting shady, trust your gut and walk away.