Two Records, Two Plaques: Hilda Baci Makes History Again

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has officially received her second Guinness World Record plaque, recognising her creation of the world’s largest pot of jollof rice.

We vividly remember Hilda Baci kicking off the jollof rice cookout at exactly 2 p.m . on Friday, September 12, 2025, with a heartfelt prayer at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria. The atmosphere was a mix of excitement and déjà vu as fans recalled her record-breaking 93-hour, 11-minute cooking marathon in May 2023 that first put her in the Guinness World Records (GWR).

GWR Recognises Hilda Baci Again

According to Guinness World Records, the record-setting dish weighed 8,780 kilograms (19,356 pounds) and was prepared during a massive cookout in Lagos. With two official Guinness titles under her belt, Hilda Baci is now Nigeria’s first and most decorated chef to hold multiple world records.

Sharing photos of her latest plaque on Instagram, Hilda expressed gratitude at the milestone:

Your plaques are finally here!!! Two records. Two plaques. One story of faith, fire, and history. Twice, God showed up for me. Twice, we made history for Nigeria. And not just any records — two of the biggest culinary records ever set.

She added that the feat, achieved in collaboration with Gino, reached over five billion people across the world and showcased what’s possible when passion meets purpose. She went on to quote Isaiah 61:7, writing:

A two-time Guinness World Record Holder!!! Instead of your shame you will receive a double portion, and instead of disgrace you will rejoice in your inheritance… and everlasting joy will be yours.

Inside Hilda’s Record-Breaking Cookout

Hilda’s jollof rice cookout was a culinary festival that pulled in over 20,000 food lovers, celebrities, and influencers. The pot itself was massive, custom-built to withstand the heat and pressure of cooking nearly nine tonnes of rice, tomatoes, peppers, and meat.

The event was marked by music, dancing, and round-the-clock teamwork as Hilda and her crew worked tirelessly to achieve the remarkable feat. Every portion of the meal was distributed to guests and charitable organisations, meeting GWR verification standards and ensuring no food was wasted.

Following her victory, many fans asked if Hilda planned to auction or sell the record-breaking pot . But the celebrity chef revealed she intends to keep it as a symbol of perseverance and national pride. In her words,

So many people have asked about that pot… but I think that one is a symbol of a lot of beautiful things. It’s a symbol of history. It’s a symbol of faith. It’s a symbol of innovation… Right now, I can tell you we’re definitely not going to auction it. We’re not going to sell it. We’re going to make sure that as many people as possible get to see it in its glory.

200 Bags Of Rice, 9 Months Of Preparation

Cooking 200 bags of rice in the massive custom-built pot, Hilda Baci described the record attempt as her most ambitious culinary project yet, one that demanded months of planning, physical endurance, and mental strength.

According to her, the feat took nearly a year of preparation, from designing the pot and sourcing ingredients to assembling a dedicated team capable of managing the intense logistics behind cooking almost nine tonnes of jollof rice.

It took two months to design and fabricate the pot and about 9months to plan the event. Cooking the Jollof rice took a total of nine hours, with five hours of that time going into making the sauce.