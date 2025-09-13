World’s biggest pot of jollof rice took 2 months to fabricate - Hilda Baci

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has completed her Guinness World Record attempt to cook the world’s largest pot of jollof rice.

The ambitious attempt, held at Eko Hotels in Lagos, had in attendance a crowd of over 20,000 fans and supporters.

Top celebrities, including Funke Akindele, Tacha, Peller, and Bambam, were also in attendance to show their support for Baci.

Speaking with the media at the completion of cooking, Baci revealed some interesting details about the kind of planning, effort and time that went into making the entire spectacle a reality.

Baci described the event as challenging and exciting, as she appreciated her fans and other celebrities for supporting her ambitious attempt.

"It was challenging but very exciting at the same time," Baci said about how she feels about the event.

On what went into making the event a reality and the challenges faced along the way, Baci revealed that it took all of nine months to plan the event, with two months of that time dedicated to fabricating the pot used for cooking.

"Gino and I figuring this whole thing out was hectic. Figuring out how to fabricate the pot… it took Mr. Ayo two months to figure out and fabricate the pot. Then it took us about 9months to plan this event,” the celebrity chef revealed.

According to Baci, cooking the largest pot of Jollof rice in the world took a total of 9 hours, with five hours of that time going into making the sauce.

"It took us 5-hours to make the sauce… if I’m to factor in the sauce, it took us 9hours to make the entire meal," Baci noted.

Baci added that she didn't set out to set a world record when she came up with the cookathon idea.

She said, "When I came up with this idea, I did not think about it as a world record."

