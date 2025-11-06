It's like the “I” in iFitness stands for "increment" because every year, gym subscribers complain about a new price increase. iFitness is Nigeria’s leading gym chain, and it recently announced a major increase in its subscription fees effective January 2026.

And as usual, the announcement sparked reactions across social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the new rates shared by the company, monthly subscriptions will rise to ₦42,875 across most Lagos branches and ₦64,325 at its premium locations in Ikoyi and Guzape. Branches in Ikorodu and Ibadan will pay ₦31,875 monthly. Additionally, there is an annual member dues of ₦33,385.

For context, earlier rates listed on iFitness’ website in 2024 showed monthly subscriptions around ₦24,890 for standard branches and ₦19,890 for locations like Ikorodu, meaning the new structure reflects an increase of roughly 70–90% depending on location.

What iFitness Is Saying...

iFitness says the price adjustment is aimed at curbing overcrowding and maintaining service quality across its network of gyms. The brand, which operates more than 20 branches across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan, highlights its 200+ certified personal trainers and ultra-modern facilities as part of what sets it apart.

Still, the move has raised questions about accessibility and whether the chain, once known for its broad appeal, is now repositioning as a premium, almost exclusive fitness brand.

The Twitter Reactions

On X, some users argue that iFitness is becoming greedy and elitist with its new prices, and this move could drive loyal subscribers away.

Others sympathise with the brand, seeing the price hike as a reflection of Nigeria’s harsh economic realities. There could be soaring operational costs, imported equipment, and rising maintenance expenses that they need to cater to.

They also acknowledge that iFitness remains one of the few gyms offering world-class equipment, accessibility, premium aesthetics, and a strong networking community.

Is iFitness Now for the Rich?

At the end of the day, it’s not like anyone’s umbilical cord is tied to iFitness. If the new prices feel too steep, there are other gyms, or even home workouts that would cost you less or nothing.

Agreed, quality comes at a cost, but iFitness appears to be milking it this time. After all the new rates, you still have to add another ₦73,000 for a personal trainer? God abeg! Na fat we fat, we no kill person.

With inflation and a weak naira already squeezing tight budgets, a monthly gym subscription of over ₦40,000 puts iFitness well above what many can comfortably afford. Whether iFitness is becoming elitist or simply adapting to market realities depends on perspective.

At the end of the day, you don’t have to go to iFitness if you can’t afford it. If they’ve priced you out, it’s okay. There are cheaper gyms available, YouTube workouts are free, and walking (or trekking) still helps burn calories. Bottom line: cut your cloth according to your cloth.