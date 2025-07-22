To maintain a healthy, balanced diet, there’s one nutrient you should never skimp on, it’s protein.

Protein is an essential macronutrient your body needs for nearly every function. It helps with muscle growth, immune support to cell repair, energy supply, and hormone production. Protein is the fuel that keeps your body running smoothly.

When digested, proteins are broken down into amino acids which are the building blocks of life and are used to create and repair cells, tissues, and organs. So if you're trying to build muscle, manage weight, or simply stay energized throughout the day, consuming enough protein is non-negotiable.

A lack of protein can lead to malnutrition-related diseases like kwashiorkor and marasmus, especially in children and the elderly. To get adequate protein, you don’t need to rely on imported foods or supplements. Nigeria is blessed with a rich variety of affordable, protein-packed foods that can easily be added to your diet.

12 High-Protein Nigerian Foods You Should Be Eating

1. Beans

Beans are a staple in many Nigerian homes, and for good reason. It has around 25.6g of protein per 100g, and are one of the richest plant-based protein sources available. They also contain essential amino acids, fibre, and minerals.

2. Ukwa (African Breadfruit)

Ukwa is a traditional dish made from the seeds of the Treculia africana tree. It contains about 5.3g of protein per 100g and is rich in carbs, healthy oils, and micronutrients. It is also regarded as one of the most expensive foods in Igboland .

3. Fonio (Acha)

This ancient grain is small but mighty and has around 7.17g of protein per 100g, fonio is gluten-free and easy to digest.

4. Millet

Millet offers about 10g of protein per 100g. It’s highly versatile and rich in fibre and iron. Its popular uses are Fura da nunu (fermented millet drink) and pap (akamu/ogi).

5. Seafood (Fish, Crabs, Prawns, Periwinkles)

Protein in seafood like catfish are 16.5g/100g, crabs 18.6g/100g, and mackerel are not only rich in protein but also packed with omega-3 fatty acids. You can add it to stews, soups, grilled, or in pepper soup .

6. Chicken

Chicken is a lean meat containing 23.9g of protein per 100g. It’s lower in fat than red meat and easy to prepare.

7. Goat Meat

Goat meat is lean and offers 27g of protein per 100g. It’s a popular delicacy in Nigerian soups and grilled dishes.You can eat it as asun, spicy goat meat pepper soup, or isi ewu.

8. Groundnuts (Peanuts)

Groundnuts provide around 26g of protein per 100g, along with healthy fats and fibre. You can eat it as a snack, groundnut soup, or peanut butter paired with garden eggs.

9. Eggs

With 10.7g of protein per 100g, eggs are one of the most accessible and nutritious protein sources. You can have it boiled, fried, scrambled, or in egg stew with yam or plantain.

10. Walnuts

Walnuts deliver 14.6g of protein per 100g and are also a great source of omega-3s and antioxidant. You can eat it as a snack, blended into smoothies, or added to cereal.

11. Soybeans

Soybeans pack a whopping 36g of protein per 100g, making them one of the richest complete plant proteins. You can eat it as soymilk or tofu.

12. Akara (Bean Cakes)

Akara which is made from deep-fried bean paste delivers 3.5g of protein per 100g. It’s a beloved Nigerian breakfast item and can be eaten with pap (ogi), bread, or custard.

Other Notable Nigerian Protein Foods

Okpa (Bambara nut cake)

Crayfish

Snails

Moi-moi

Fura da nono (Millet + fermented milk)

Tigernuts

Akidi (Pigeon peas)

Ogbono soup

Ewedu soup

Sorghum

Oats

How Much Protein Do We Need Daily?

The amount of protein you need daily depends on your body weight, activity level, age, and overall goals. On average, adults need about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. So, if you weigh 60 kg, you’d need around 48 grams of protein per day.

However, if you’re active, trying to build muscle, pregnant, or over the age of 50, your needs are higher, ranging from 1.2 to 2.2 grams per kilogram. For example, someone trying to gain muscle might aim for 96 to 132 grams of protein daily if they weigh 60 kg. To meet your daily protein needs, include a mix of protein-rich foods like eggs, fish, chicken, beans, lentils, tofu, yoghurt, and nuts.

