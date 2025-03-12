Here's why adult movies are called blue films

Why are adult movies called "blue films"? It’s a strange name when you think about it. What does the colour blue have to do with movies meant for adults? The truth is, the history behind the name is quite interesting. It has nothing to do with the actual colour of the films and everything to do with the way society once viewed them.

So, where did the term come from? How did blue become connected to something considered "naughty" or "forbidden"? Read on to find out.

The meaning of "blue" in language The word "blue" has been used for a long time to describe things that are inappropriate or indecent. In English, phrases like "blue jokes" or "blue comedy" refer to humour that is a little too risqué for polite conversation. This idea dates back to the 18th and 19th centuries when people used "blue" to describe anything rude, obscene, or improper. So when porn movies started gaining popularity, calling them "blue films" was a way to signal that they contained content not suitable for everyone.

A way to avoid saying "adult movies" In many cultures, talking openly about adult content has always been considered taboo. People needed a way to refer to such films without saying anything too direct. "Blue film" became a discreet way of mentioning them without making the conversation awkward.

Just like how some people use "X-Rated movies" or "adult films" today, "blue film" became the code word for adult movies, allowing people to talk about them without embarrassment.

The influence of British censorship Another reason "blue" became associated with adult films has to do with British censorship. In the past, censorship boards marked movies that were considered too explicit or inappropriate as "blue". These blue labels meant the films were restricted or even banned from public viewing. Over time, people began associating the colour blue with anything forbidden or adult-rated. The term "blue film" caught on and spread to different parts of the world, especially in countries that had been influenced by British rule.

How the name stuck over time Even though we now have modern terms like "porn,” “adult movies" or "explicit content," the term "blue film" has remained popular in many places. Today, adult content is easily available online, and people are more open about discussing it.