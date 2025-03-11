Amidst Nigeria's problems - Reps orders NCC to block all pornographic websites in Nigeria

The House of Representatives has ordered the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to block all pornographic websites in the country, citing concerns over moral values and youth addiction.

During a plenary session, Dalhatu Tafaki, a lawmaker from Katsina State, led the motion, arguing that unrestricted access to obscene content is eroding societal and ethical values.

“Renowned psychologists and sociologists worldwide have issued strong warnings about the psychological, sociological, and mental consequences of consuming pornographic content,” Tafaki stated.

He further referenced similar restrictions enforced in parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Tafaki stressed that young Nigerians have increasingly become addicted to explicit material, which could negatively impact their development.

His motion resonated with lawmakers, who backed the proposal in a voice vote presided over by the Speaker of the House.

Following the resolution, the lawmakers directed the NCC to enforce the ban and ensure compliance among telecommunication providers.

They also called for penalties against any service providers that fail to restrict access to pornographic websites.

The move aligns with growing concerns about digital content regulation in Nigeria, with authorities seeking to curb content deemed harmful to public morality.

However, the decision is expected to spark debates on internet censorship and individual freedoms.