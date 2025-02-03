Rema’s ₦218M watch & top Nigerian looks at the 2025 Grammys

The 67th Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, was a night of celebration, history-making wins, and bold fashion statements.

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year, the event saw some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry step out in style.

One of the standout moments of the night was Nigerian singer Tems making history by winning the inaugural Best African Music Performance award for her song Love Me JeJe. Her victory marked a significant milestone for African music, reinforcing Nigeria’s growing influence on the global stage.

Another moment was when Rema arrived wearing a stunning $280,000 (N218 million) Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon wristwatch, leaving fans in awe. But beyond the awards and nominations, Nigerian artists turned heads with their stunning red carpet looks.

Tems

Fresh off her historic win, radiated confidence in a sleek, custom-designed gown that exuded grace and sophistication. She dazzled in a gold halter top paired with a flowing black skirt, creating a striking contrast. A luxurious gold shawl drapes elegantly over her shoulders, complemented by matching elbow-length gloves.

Lojay

Lekan Osifeso Jnr., popularly known as Lojay, upped his fashion game and wore a two-piece ash suit.

Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade took her love for African outfits to another level as she wore an Edo cultural attire and okuku (Edo hairstyle) at the event.

Rema

Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, gave off a cute look in his luxurious black jacket and trousers.

Asake

Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, rocked a military-looking outfit and silver neckpiece at the occasion.

Arya Starr

Arya wore a bespoke JéBlanc gown – a two-piece marvel that stands between sexy and confident without doing too much. The sky-blue masterpiece delicately embroidered with crystals embraced her curves with unmatched elegance.