Here is the full winners list for the 17th Headies Awards

The 17th Headies Awards took place on April 27, 2025 at the Landmark event centre.

The highly anticipated award was hosted by actress Nancy Isime, and live performances were provided by Flavour, Shallipopi, OdumoduBlvck, Qing Madi, Ayo Maff, and KCEE.

Rema won the most awards for his album 'HEIS', which won Album of the Year and Afrobeats Album of the Year.

OdumoduBlvck's Next Rated win was the highlight of the night as he graced the stage in the company of his mother and his Anti World Gangster crew.

See the full winners list below.

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR TEMS – BURNING

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR LONDON – OZEBA

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR MICHAEL AJUMA ATTAH - CAN'T BREATHE (LLONA)

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR ZERRYDL

BEST RAP SINGLE CAST - SHALLIPOPI FEAT ODUMODUBLVCK

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE) LIYA – I’M DONE

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR EGWU - (DIRECTOR PINK)

BEST COLLABORATION EGWU - CHIKE & MOHBAD

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE MOHBAD – ASK ABOUT ME

AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR BIG BALLER – FLAVOUR

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL MOGADISHU - A-Q CHOCOLATE CITY CYPHER - M.I ABAGA CHOCOLATE CITY CYPHER – BLAQBONEZ HALLELUJAH – LADIPOE EFELEME - ALPHA OJINI

BEST INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE ARE YOU DO THIS ONE - MERCY CHINWO

VIEWERS CHOICE AWARDS

EGWU - CHIKE & MOHBAD

BEST WEST AFRICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HIMRA (IVORY COAST)

BEST EAST AFRICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR JUMA JUX (TANZANIA)

BEST NORTH AFRICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR



SOOLKING (ALGERIA)

BEST SOUTHERN AFRICAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR TITOM (SOUTH AFRICA)

BEST CENTRAL AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR INNOSS'B (DRC)

BEST RAP ALBUM FAMILY TIME – ERIGGA

HEADIES NEXT RATED ODUMODUBLVCK

AFROBEATS ALBUM OF THE YEAR • HEIS – REMA

DIGITAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR • DAVIDO

BEST PERFORMER (LIVE) • BURNA BOY

SONG OF THE YEAR LONELY AT THE TOP – ASAKE

INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR TRAVIS SCOTT - ACTIVE (ASAKE)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR HEIS – REMA

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE) LOJAY – BILLIONS

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR DAVIDO

SOUNDTRACK OF THE YEAR

A TRIBE CALLED JUDAH (ABBEY WONDER & TCJ: A TRIBE CALLED JUDAH)