5 fruits you should be eating to improve your kidney health

Your kidneys do so much work in regulating blood pressure, filtering out toxins, and balancing electrolytes that you need to carefully take good care them to ensure their continous excellent function.

And diet plays a major role here.

Every single thing we pass through our mouths, including water and fruits, contribute to the performance of the kidneys.

Why fruits are helpful for improving kidney function

You're probably familiar with the knowledge of drinking water regularly for your kidneys to stay healthy.

It's great if you are already doing that, but adding fruits to the mix will further improve your kidney function and slow down the progression of chronic kidney disease.

The reason is this: fruits are rich in the compounds (antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre) you need to maintain healthy kidney function and often low in sodium and potassium.

5 fruits that are best for the kidneys

You don't need just any fruit as some fruits may worsen the exact condition you're trying to treat, especially if they contain minerals like potassium and phosphorus in generous amounts.

The all-important question now is: what fruits are best for the kidneys?

There are quite a number of them, but you can trust that adding these five to your diet will be highly effective in achieving your goal of healthier, better-functioning kidneys.

1. Berries (strawberries, cranberries, raspberries, blueberries)

Berries, in all forms, are first on this list because they are packed with the right amounts of antioxidants and phytonutrients essential for significant improvement in kidney function.

They are also low in potassium which means you won't have to worry about the strain on your kidneys.

To boot, if diabetes was the main trigger of the kidney problem, you can relax knowing that berries are low in sugar.

2. Apples

If you are on a kidney-friendly diet, you don't need potassium, phosphorus, and sodium in excessive amounts.

You need to cut them out as much as possible.

The good news is: apples are naturally low in these minerals.

But the fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants that are useful in protecting kidney cells from damage?

You'll find them in apples.

Indeed, an apple a day (you know what they say).

3. Lemons and limes

According to the National Kidney Foundation, lemons and limes contain citrate, a powerful compound used to prevent certain types of kidney stones.

They also have the lowest potassium levels among all the citrus fruits including oranges and tangerines, which helps chronic kidney disease patients limit their potassium intake.

Lemon water, in particular, supports hydration and aids your kidneys in flushing out toxins and waste (one of its primary functions).

4. Pineapples

Pineapples contain a digestive enzyme that helps dissolve kidney stones in the body known as bromelain.

They are also low in potassium: exactly what kidney patients want to hear.

The anti-inflammatory properties of pineapples, overall, make them suitable for regular consumption when it comes to maintaining and supporting good kidney health.

5. Grapes

Grapes, especially red grapes, have anti-inflammatory compounds that make them one of the most sought-after fruits for kidney health.

They are also a good source of vitamins C and K, both crucial for the kidneys to perform their functions well.