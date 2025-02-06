Shettima reveals why patients from US, others come to Nigeria for kidney transplants

Vice President Kashim Shettima says patients from the United States (US) and other countries are thronging Nigerian hospitals to seek affordable, high-quality kidney transplants.

Shettima said this on Thursday, during the Nigerian Association of Nephrology's courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja ahead of the association’s 37th Scientific Conference.

According to the Vice-President, Nigeria is witnessing a surge in reverse medical tourism.

Shettima attributed Nigeria's treatment choice to affordability and high-quality expertise within the country’s medical community.

He stressed the need for further investments in specialised medical education to sustain this progress.

“There is reverse medical tourism these days fundamentally because of the level of care at some of our hospitals.

” Recently, 13 patients from the United States came to Nigeria for kidney transplants at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre because it is much cheaper here.

“They received the same level of expertise available anywhere in the world,” Shettima said.

The Vice-President commended Dr Olalekan Olatise, Chief Medical Director of Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, for his contributions to kidney care.

Shettima described Olatise as “a very decent man who is highly altruistic” in his efforts to assist humanity.

The vice president noted the financial strain on patients, many of whom he said sold their houses or relied on government support to afford the transplants.

“While getting a kidney transplant is a significant challenge, life after a transplant presents even more difficulties.

“Many patients struggle with the cost of post-transplant care, including immunosuppressants, which are essential to maintaining their health,” he said.

The Vice-President recalled the healthcare initiatives he had undertaken as Governor of Borno and the success of the ongoing free maternal care programmes he introduced.

“At a hospital in my neighborhood, we provide a bag of rice and beans to every new mother.

” They record about 30 births daily, more than even the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

” Over 4,000 deliveries have been recorded in less than eight months, with all medical expenses covered, including caesarean sections,” Shettima said.

The Vice President reiterated the need for Nigeria to build its medical workforce, noting that when he was governor of Borno, he took 60 female students to study Medicine in Sudan.

“About 58 of them completed their education and passed the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) licensing exams.

” Most of them are now in their medical residency programmes. The beauty of training women in medicine is that they are more likely to stay back and serve their communities.

“We must make deliberate and targeted investments in specialised healthcare education in this country,” the Vice President said.

Dr Olatise said that the conference, “Revolutionising Kidney Care in Nigeria: Evidence-Based Innovations,” will take place in Abuja from Feb.19 to Feb. 21.

Olatise, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman for the association's 37th Scientific Conference and Annual General Meeting announced plans to honour Shettima with the Kidney Champion Award.

According to him, this is in recognition of his advocacy and direct support for kidney patients, including funding immunosuppressants and proposing the establishment of a specialised laboratory for post-transplant care.

“We have noticed the role the Vice President is playing in looking after kidney patients in the country.

” He has been involved in purchasing immunosuppressants, providing post-transplant care, and even considering setting up a lab to monitor calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) levels for kidney patients.

” This award is a recognition of his commitment,” Olatise said.