Kidney and 5 other body parts you don’t need to survive

We’ve all got organs that work tirelessly to keep us alive, and others that we can’t imagine living without. But did you know that some of the parts of our body, while important for various functions, aren’t necessarily essential for survival?

The human body can surprise us with its ability to keep going, even when it seems like something is missing.

Over millions of years, humans have adapted, and in some cases, these body parts have become obsolete or no longer serve a critical function. What’s even more interesting is that some of these body parts have been linked to common conditions or health issues, which we have to deal with, sometimes, even removing them is the best course of action.

Now, before you start thinking that all of these parts are just a waste of space, let’s take a look at these so-called “extra” body parts that you don’t actually need to survive.

1. One kidney

Humans are born with two kidneys, but it’s entirely possible to live with just one. The remaining kidney adapts and increases its filtration capacity to make up for the loss.

Many people have donated one of their kidneys to help others, and they still go on to lead a normal, healthy life. That’s because your kidneys are highly efficient at filtering waste from your blood, and one can do the job just fine.

So, if you're toying with the idea of selling a kidney but are unsure about the health risks, you have your answer now.

ALSO READ: Hidden ingredients in energy drinks that are harming your kidneys

2. Appendix

The appendix is one of the most well-known body parts that people can live without. For years, it was considered pretty much useless, causing concern only when it decided to flare up.

Situated in the lower right side of your abdomen, it was once thought to help digest cellulose in our plant-heavy diet. Today, however, it has no essential function, and doctors remove it when it becomes inflamed and causes appendicitis.

ALSO READ: 3 early signs of swollen appendix

3. Male nipples

It’s a simple fact: male nipples don’t serve any real biological purpose. They're practically useless. While women’s nipples are essential for breastfeeding, men’s nipples don’t do much other than add aesthetics to the chest.

Both men and women have nipples due to the way we develop in the womb. Early on, there’s no differentiation, so both genders develop the same features. They may not be necessary for survival, but hey, they certainly add to our anatomy’s symmetry.

4. The third eyelid

Most animals have a third eyelid for protection, but in humans, it’s pretty much a leftover feature from our evolutionary ancestors.

Located in the inner corner of your eye, the third eyelid has no real purpose anymore. If it were to be removed, you wouldn’t be at risk of losing sight or anything drastic. It’s just one of those things that hang around for no real reason. 5. Spleen

The spleen, located on the left side of your abdomen, helps filter your blood and fight infection. However, it is not vital for survival.

People who have had their spleen removed—often due to injury or disease—can live without it, though they may be at a slightly higher risk of infections. The liver and bone marrow can compensate for the spleen’s functions, so it’s possible to live a normal life without it.

6. Small intestine (well, part of it)

While you obviously need a small intestine to absorb nutrients from food, not all of it is required for survival. In cases of severe disease or injury, parts of the small intestine may be removed, and the person can still survive.

The remaining intestine is capable of adapting to perform the majority of its functions. People who undergo surgery to remove part of their small intestine may need to adjust their diet, but they can live relatively normally.

So, if you're ever in a situation where one of these parts needs to be removed, rest assured, you'll be fine.