Hidden ingredients in energy drinks that are harming your kidneys

The modern energy drink industry began gaining traction in the late 1980s, with the launch of Red Bull in Austria in 1987.

By the early 2000s, brands like Monster, Rockstar, and 5-Hour Energy entered the scene, further fueling the popularity of these beverages. Today, energy drinks remain a multi-billion-dollar industry, with evolving variations but despite their widespread use, concerns about their health effects particularly on kidney function have continued to grow.

Energy drinks promise an instant surge of energy and the caffeine and stimulants found in them help improve concentration, making them appealing to those needing mental alertness. Beyond functionality, energy drinks have also become a lifestyle choice, often marketed as symbols of adventure, excitement, and social connection.

However, what many people don’t realize is that these beverages can have serious consequences for kidney health. Energy drinks are packed with high levels of caffeine, sugar, sodium, and other stimulants so they can contribute to dehydration, kidney stones, and even chronic kidney disease.

A literature review from South Dakota State University found that energy drinks significantly increase the risk of kidney stones due to their high content of fructose, caffeine, and sodium. This is how:

1. Excessive Caffeine Overworks the Kidneys

Energy drinks typically contain two to three times more caffeine than a regular cup of coffee. While caffeine can provide a temporary energy boost, it also acts as a stimulant that raises blood pressure.

According to Dr. Sujeeth Reddy, Senior Consultant Nephrologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, excessive caffeine intake forces the kidneys to work harder, increasing strain, particularly for people with hypertension or pre-existing kidney conditions. Over time, this extra workload can lead to chronic kidney failure.

2. Energy Drinks Act as Diuretics, Leading to Dehydration

One of the biggest dangers of energy drinks is their diuretic effect, which increases urine production and fluid loss. Dehydration reduces the kidneys' ability to filter waste and regulate electrolytes, which can eventually lead to kidney damage. When the body lacks enough water, urine becomes more concentrated, increasing the risk of kidney stones and other kidney-related issues.

3. Energy Drinks and Kidney Stones

Energy drinks contain several ingredients that contribute to the formation of kidney stones, including: Fructose and High-Fructose Corn Syrup – These sugars lower urine pH, making it more acidic. Acidic urine promotes the formation of uric acid stones, especially in people with insulin resistance or diabetes.

Caffeine – Excess caffeine leads to dehydration, which increases oxalate and uric acid levels in urine, making stone formation more likely.

Sodium – Many energy drinks contain high amounts of sodium, which forces the kidneys to excrete more calcium, increasing the risk of calcium oxalate stones.

Hidden Ingredients In Energy Drinks That Are Harming Your Kidneys

Beyond caffeine and sugar, energy drinks contain additional ingredients that can negatively impact kidney function: Guarana – A natural stimulant that contains twice as much caffeine as coffee beans, amplifying the negative effects of caffeine on the kidneys.

Artificial Sweeteners – Many energy drinks use artificial sweeteners like aspartame and sucralose, which have been linked to kidney function decline over time.

Vitamin B6 and B12 – While these vitamins are essential in small amounts, energy drinks often contain excessive levels—up to 600% or even 10,000% of the recommended daily intake. High levels of vitamin B6 can reduce oxalate excretion, increasing the risk of kidney stones.

Regular consumption of energy drinks doesn’t just increase the risk of kidney stones, it can also lead to chronic kidney disease (CKD). Dehydration, high caffeine intake, and excess sodium create long-term stress on the kidneys, gradually impairing their ability to function properly.