From Kitchen to Boardroom: Nigerian women are smashing glass ceilings in heels

Hello Naija Girlies! Welcome to March, the women’s Month!

To celebrate our phenomenal Nigerian women, we will be publishing exciting content highlighting their achievements, resilience, and strength. Stay tuned for intriguing topics of women breaking barriers and making history across various industries while rocking their heels! You won’t want to miss it!

The emergence of female leadership in Nigeria

Nigeria has historically been a society where gender roles were rigidly defined. Women were often downgraded to domestic responsibilities alone, with little or no opportunities to excel in business or corporate worlds, not to speak of politics.

However, the narrative is gradually changing. Today, Nigerian women are stepping into leadership roles in various fields, from tech and finance to politics and entertainment, making waves locally and globally.

Odunayo Eweniyi, co-founder of PiggyVest

A good example is, Odunayo Eweniyi, co-founder of PiggyVest, who is transforming savings and investments in Nigeria, how about, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who became the first woman and first African to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO). These trailblazers are proving that with education, determination, and resilience, women can lead at the highest levels.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, First woman and first African to lead World Trade Organization (WTO)

Overcoming cultural and workplace barriers

Despite progress, Nigerian women still face significant barriers, including workplace discrimination, cultural biases, and limited access to funding for business ventures. However, women are fighting back by leveraging education, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

Organisations, like She Leads Africa and Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), are equipping women with the right tools they need to excel in male-dominated industries.

Additionally, a lot of women are taking advantage of social media and other digital platforms to build their brands and establish themselves as impactful leaders.

Dimma Umeh

From content creators like Dimma Umeh to tech entrepreneurs like Ire Aderinokun, Nigerian women are utilising the power of the internet to break traditional barriers and thrive on their own terms.

Ire Aderinokun

The role of education and skill acquisition

One of the major factors contributing to the rise of female leaders in Nigeria is education. More women are prioritising higher education and professional skill acquisition.

The number of female university graduates has risen significantly, leading to increased representation in sectors like banking, law, and medicine.

Moreover, women are breaking into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), a field once dominated by men. Initiatives like Tech4Dev’s Women Techsters Program and Google’s Women Will are equipping Nigerian women with the skills needed to excel and dominate in the digital economy.

Breaking the Mold: The future is female

The journey from the kitchen to the boardroom is not just an individual success story—it has become a movement. More Nigerian women are realising and identifying their potential and daring to dream big.

With increasing representation in leadership, there’s hope for an even more inclusive and equitable Nigeria where gender is no longer a barrier to success. As we celebrate Women’s Month, let’s continue to support and amplify the voices of these remarkable and beautiful women.

Whether in business, politics, or entertainment, Nigerian women are not just participating in the conversation, they are "holding the baton". The future is female, and the revolution is here to stay!